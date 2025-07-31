H1: Transcorp Reports N279.7bn Revenue,  to Pay N4.06bn interim dividend

Kayode Tokede

Transnational Corporation Plc, yesterday announced its half year (H1) ended Jun 30, 2025 unaudited results, showing impressive year-on-year growth and rewarding shareholders with robust interim dividend payout.

The Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate ini the period under review announced N279.7 billion revvvenue, about 59per cent increase over N175.4billion in corresponding period, while profit before tax moved from N70.9 billion in H1 2024, to N85.7billion in H1 2025- about 21 per cent increase.

This performance saw an increased gross profit margin of 47per cent, despite economic headwinds.

In line with its commitment to delivering value to shareholders, the Company has declared an interim dividend of N4.064 billion representing 40 kobo per ordinary share subject to applicable withholding tax.

Commenting on the H1 2025 results, Chairman, Transnational Corporation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, in a statement said, “Delivering on our impact driven, value creating mission, we continue to advance strategic investments across key sectors in Nigeria.

“In power, Transcorp Power and Transafam Power increasingly innovate to improve lives, transforming Nigeria. In hospitality, we continue to delight our clients and redefine our sector, not least with the opening in Abuja of the Transcorp Centre, Nigeria’s superlative events centre. Our growth demonstrates the resilience and strength of our diversified business model.

“We remain dedicated to achieving our strategic vision, rewarding our valued shareholders, and driving the sustainable transformation of Nigeria’s economy.”

President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Owen Omogiafo, in a statement said, “The Q2 2025 financial performance reflects our firm commitment to operational excellence and the resilience inherent in our corporate strategy, which has further enhanced our capacity to effectively navigate challenges. This adaptability has enabled us to thrive within a dynamic business landscape while consistently delivering value to our stakeholders.”