Coy Launches Campaign to Celebrate Internet Access

Smile Communications, Nigeria’s leading 4G LTE broadband provider, has unveiled an exciting new campaign tagged #AllTimeSmileTime, encouraging customers to share the moments and places they enjoy seamless internet connectivity with Smile.

With Smile’s robust and expanding coverage across Nigeria, the brand is reinforcing its promise that quality internet access isn’t restricted to the office or home alone. Whether you’re at a seminar, in church, relaxing at the park, hanging out with friends, or even studying at the library — anytime can be Smile time.

As part of the month-long campaign, Smile is asking customers a simple yet powerful question: “When is your Smile Time?” The aim is to celebrate real user experiences, elicit testimonials, and gather feedback that will help further improve and expand Smile’s offerings.

Speaking on the campaign, Head of Marketing Operations at Smile Communications, GokeOlaleyesaid:“#AllTimeSmileTime is more than just a hashtag. It’s a statement that wherever life takes you, Smile is right there with you. We’re excited to see how and where our customers are enjoying their Smile experience, and we invite everyone to share their Smile Time moments throughout the month of July.”