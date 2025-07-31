Ali: Why I Acquired ‘Iam_Almed Handle on Social Media

Mohammed Ali, a Ghanaian content creator, actor and model known professionally as iam_almed, has revealed why he chose the handle ‘iam_almed’ for his TikTok account.

Mohammed Ali is a young brand influencer, an all-round talent who is also an actor. He is one of the fast-emerging young Ghanaians with massive followership on social media. He has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, in addition to 28.1 million people who have liked his content on the platform. iam_almed has 131,000 followers on Facebook, 105,000 Instagram followers and 110,000 SnapChat subscribers, but apparently, Ghanaians are following the global trend of shifting more to the short-form video hosting company owned by ByteDance.

The nickname ‘iam_almed’ might potentially be used strategically to gain millions of fans and admirers. According to him, he has achieved a notable milestone as a TikTok content creator, which prompted the endorsement, while also explaining what drove him to accomplish what he does.

“My nickname is ‘iam_almed’, and the reason for being called that is because Mohammed is the acronym for Almed, which makes my name stand out on TikTok. Growing up, I’ve always loved seeing myself. It was then that I fell in love with creating content and acting. To be honest, I am better at acting and content creation,” he said.

Overcoming cyberbullying, he has now won over critics with his unrivalled content and is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

“My career as a creator of content has been rather varied, since cyberbullying was my first difficulty, which I overcame over time. In my path of content creation, I have achieved a lot in terms of money, popularity and renown. Speaking of the lows in my journey, I can assure you that many people out there like cyberbullying creators for reasons I don’t understand. I used to get that throughout my early stages of video production, but not now since they had no choice but to appreciate me for what I do because I’m plainly generating material I enjoy and not harming anybody,” said iam_almed.

“I’m proud of myself for making it this far since content production is not simple, but I battled for it and the fame. I haven’t accomplished my objective yet, but I’m really happy with my accomplishments,” he stated.