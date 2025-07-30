FG Investing in Neurological Health Infrastructure, Says Pate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Ali Mohammad Pate, has said that federal government is making huge investment to improve healthcare facilities in the country including neurological healthcare management.

Pate who was represented by Dr. Tunde Ojo at the First Africa Neurological Health Summit jointly organised by the Brain & Spine Foundation and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Tuesday in Abuja said there are plans to integrate mental health and neurological indicators into the National Information Management System

“Through the swap, we are ensuring that the investment in neurological and mental health care is integrated within broader health systems, strengthening efforts at ensuring coherence, efficiency, accountability in delivery to increase visibility.

“Nigeria is working to integrate mental health and neurological indicators into the National Information Management System. This will provide real time data for planning, allow for disease burden tracking and help policy makers make informed decisions across all levels,” he said.

Pate said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has developed and implemented national policy and multi sectoral action plan for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in the country.

In addition to the NCD policy, the Minister said that government is scaling up mental health and neurological services across the country.

“Since the passage in 2022 of the National Mental Health Nigeria has subsequently made concerted efforts in transforming the landscape to promotion, prevention and management of these conditions.

Pate further said that Federal government has integrated mental health and neurological health into the basic health care provision fund, where the provision for intervention Fund for healthcare is made with one percent of the consolidated revenue of the federation.

In her welcome address, the convener of the Summit and Executive Director, Brain & Spine Foundation, Engr. Chika Okwuolisa said the event was meant to bring neurological health to the forefront of our policy, financing, advocacy and healthcare planning.

Founded in 2017, Brain & Spine Foundation said it has supported over 300 Indigent neurological patients with life-saving interventions, carried out public education campaigns in schools, markets, hospitals and cotye nducted facility -based research on hospital readiness for neurological emergencies.

According to Okwuolisa, the initiative was an attempt, “to confront one of the most underestimated public health challenges of our time – the neurological disorders in Africa”.

She said that the aim of the summit was to raise public awareness and to urge government to make policies that will promote neurological health.

Okwuolisa spoke of her experience, saying: “My journey here was born not in an institution but in an Intensive Care Unit. I have held Victoria, my youngest sister’s hand through five brain surgeries, and two strokes.

“I have stood helplessly in emergency rooms where there was no neurologist or neurosurgeon on sight. I have watched how silence, stigma and financial barriers that can crush lives that could have been saved”.

She lamented that millions across Africa are suffering in silence from neurological disorders, from brain tumors to strokes, epilepsy, parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, neuro-infections and spectrum of neuro-developmental and neuro-degenerative conditions.

“Many of these conditions strike with little warning but leave lifelong consequences, they do not just affect individuals, they shatter dreams, and disrupt families.

“Sadly, a large number of affected individuals – particularly in rural and underserved communities are often left without access to timely diagnosis, emergency response, adopted adequate treatment or rehabilitation.

“The high cost of care, low awareness, and little or none existent insurance coverage push many families into despair,” she said.

Representative of the Country Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the body is ready to provide support and technical assistance to Nigeria in tackling any identified health challenge.

Chairman Advisory Board of Brain & Spine Foundation and President Nigeria Stroke Organisation, Prof. Yomi Ogun lamented the poor attention given to the development of specialists in neurological health management in the country.

Former Minister of Women Affairs Iyom Josephine Anenih used the opportunity to appeal to federal government and the National Assembly to approve more funds for health sector and to address the welfare demands of doctors and health workers in the country.

She said that the country currently lacks adequate medical personnel and infrastructure to handle the neurological health conditions of ageing population.

In a presentation at the summit, the Managing Director of Alliance Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Chris Otabor spoke on infrastructure gap as it affects neurological healthcare.

He said that there is need more investment in healthcare infrastructure especially in the provision of specialized equipment for public hospitals so as help address critical health challenges.

In addition, Otabor said that efforts should be made to improve on capacity and coverage of the National Insurance scheme to save Nigerians from the huge burden of treatment for major health challenges.