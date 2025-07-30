ADC: Saraki Parleys PDP Stakeholders Behind Closed Doors, Party Scolds Coalition

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Former Senate President and chairman, Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday, convened a meeting of party stakeholders behind closed doors across the 16 local government council areas of Kwara State in view of the alleged threat posed by the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

At the same time, the PDP has said the attack against it by the ADC was unprovoked and would not be condoned.

The meeting held at the Saraki country home, GRA, Ilorin, THISDAY gathered might not be unconnected to the recent formation of the ADC in the country, the PDP voters registration and other political developments in the country.

Those in attendance included a former national chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje; national legal adviser of the PDP, Mr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN; the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed; former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Prof. Ahmad Ali; former Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Ladi Hassan; Engineer Kale Kawu Agaka and a board of trustee of the party, Allhaja Nimota Ibrahim.

Others were the party’s chairmen in the 16 local government councils, PDP three senatorial chairmen, women, youth leaders among others.

Addressing the stakeholders, Saraki said the event served as an opportunity to speak with the people as family members.

“I’m here as a democrat, whose people have asked to clarify a number of issues about the party. You have all been observing what’s been happening at the national level of our party and you want to know the situation. I owe you that to come down and explain to you.

“Number two, you’re all aware of innuendo that has been given about what I know and what I don’t know. I believe I must come and let you hear from the horse’s mouth, so you can know true position of the matter,” he said.

Saraki, however, noted that, he didn’t ask anyone to go to ADC in the state.

Speaking earlier, the PDP chairman in the state, Hon. Babatunde Muhammed, who was direct in his statement told the party members that the PDP was not part of any coalition in the country.

“The PDP is intact in Kwara State. PDP is the only opposition party in the country. There’s no other opposition. And PDP has nothing with coalition and we will win in next general elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the PDP has said the attack against it by the ADC was unprovoked and would not be condoned .

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said, ‘’This unwarranted resort by Bolaji Abdullahi, an individual known for his roles as chief image maker and defender of the lying, deceitful, corrupt and failed All Progressives Congress (APC), to use the platform of the ADC to attack the PDP instead of addressing serious national issues is not only reckless but also revealing.

‘’It is rather unfortunate that the APC-indoctrinated Abdullahi is apparently unhappy that the PDP is building momentum against the APC ahead of the 2027 general election hence this resort to attacking the PDP instead of confronting the APC.

‘’In any case, the PDP, as the leading opposition Party, commanding the respect, loyalty and solidarity of overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country and which is also the broad-based platform driving the aspiration of Nigerians to oust the APC in 2027 will not descend to join issues with the ADC or any other opposition Party in the country for that matter.

‘’Instead, the PDP, with its track record of performance which Nigerians still recall with nostalgia will continue to vigorously challenge the failed APC on issues while shaping constructive national discourse and galvanizing Nigerians towards voting out the APC and installing a people-oriented government on the platform of our Party, come 2027.’’