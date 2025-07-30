Abuja Contractors Appeal To Tinubu For Debt Resolution

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Contractors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the Association of Indigenous Contractors, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for urgent intervention in securing over N5.2 billion owed to them for completed public projects.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the contractors, claiming the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has delayed payments on these contracts, are urging Tinubu to help resolve the escalating financial crisis.

According to the contractors, the unpaid sum of N5,211,503,589.05 covers a range of public works across the FCT, including sewage maintenance, water desalination, school equipment, and tree planting projects.

Describing the severe toll this financial strain has taken on their lives, they said many contractors are facing eviction, health issues, and an inability to cover basic needs and children’s school fees.

Mr Chuka Muojindu, Chairman/Coordinator of the contractors, said the press briefing became imperative after the association had used other channels to express their grievances, but to no avail.

He said: “We request, as a matter of urgency that the Minister directs the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies to forward our bills to him for the finalization of our payment processes and subsequent transmission to the Treasury Department for immediate payment of N5,211,503,589.05.

“Finally, we call on the father of the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senate President, Very Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas: General Overseers of churches, Chief Imams of Mosques; leaderships of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and all well-meaning and public-spirited Nigerians to help us prevail on Honorable Minister Wike to urgently pay us.”