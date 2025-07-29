Galatasaray to Unveil Osimhen on Saturday August 2

All things been equal, Victor Osimhen, is expected to be unveiled in Istanbul on Saturday shortly before Galatasaray take on Lazio in a high-profile friendly at the RAMS Park.

Yesterday, news out of Turkey confirmed that Galatasaray Vice President, Abdullah Kavukcu, is expected to fly into Naples, Italy with Osimhen to finalise the paperwork for the €75million permanent transfer of the Nigerian striker to Istanbul.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fanatik, the 26-year-old Super Eagles forward, will be presented to Galatasaray fans after the final paperworks that will see the Super Lig champions pay €40 million upfront, with the remaining €35 million due by the end of 2026. The agreement includes a 10% sell-on clause for Napoli and a two-year restriction preventing an immediate return to the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen, who spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray, made an indelible mark — scoring 37 goals and delivering 8 assists in 41 matches.

The Nigerian star’s performances powered the Yellow-Reds to a league and cup double, rising quickly to cult hero status.

Despite interest from Saudi giants Al-Hilal, who tabled a €160 million offer, Osimhen opted to continue with Galatasaray, a decision that further endeared him to the club’s supporters.

One of the most expensive departures in Napoli’s history, Osimhen becomes the biggest ever transfer for Galatasarayand Turkish football.

Still, a return to Galatasaray remains a shock to the transfer market with Osimhen previously believed to be on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Osimhen’s arrival will further strengthen Galatasaray’s attacking options ahead of the new season, and fans are expected to fill RAMS Park to witness the club’s record signing step onto the pitch in red and yellow once more on August 2.

He has has already missed a number of Galatasaray’s preseason friendlies including the Turkish Champion’s 3-1 victory over Cagliari.