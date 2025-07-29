ADC Chairman Promises to Give Fair Treatment to Contestants in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a platform adopted by the coalition of opposition leaders in the country has promised to provide level playing ground to all politicians that joined it.

State chairman of the party, Danladi Ya’u, made the promise in an interview with journalists shortly after the state stakeholders’ meeting held yesterday in the state.

According to him, all aspirants who want to run for elective offices under the platform would be given equal treatment. “We will make sure we give each and every contestant fair and level playing ground when the time of contest comes,” he said.

The chairman explained that the meeting was to bring together the state stakeholders and encourage them to support the coalition leaders in building the party.

Ya’u noted that the stakeholders include the party officials, candidates and aspirants in the last elections in the state.

He praised the leader of the coalition in the state, and former Minister of Transport, Umar Idris for mobilising politicians to join ADC as a coalition platform.

Also speaking on behalf of the party’s 2023 candidates in the state, Honourable Buhari Dalhatu, welcomed new entrants into the party, saying their coming would revitalise the party.

“We are not threatened by the coming of new aspirants into the party. We know that candidates will emerge through primaries and the party will be fair to all and sundry. As a matter of fact, the coming of big politicians is a plus for our party,” he said.