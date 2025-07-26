Building Information Modelling: Key to Solving Nigeria’s Construction Crisis

Ajayi Kehinde Olawale

As Nigeria’s built environment faces increasing pressure to deliver affordable, efficient, and high-quality housing, a glaring question persists: Why does the construction industry continue to operate with outdated tools and fragmented processes in the age of digital transformation?

The answer lies partly in the limited awareness and adoption of Building Information Modelling (BIM), a globally accepted, digitally integrated construction management tool with the potential to revolutionise the Nigerian construction sector.

BIM is more than just 3D modelling software. It is a collaborative process that enables architects, engineers, contractors, and clients to create and manage digital representations of a building’s physical and functional characteristics across its lifecycle. It combines geometry, spatial relationships, geographic information, quantities, cost estimates, scheduling, and sustainability metrics into one intelligent digital model.

In a country where building collapses, construction delays, cost overruns, and abandoned projects are all too common, BIM presents a credible solution. Drawing from academic research conducted at The Robert Gordon University in Scotland, Ajayi investigated the current state of BIM adoption among housebuilders in Nigeria. The findings were both revealing and concerning: while some progressive firms have embraced BIM and reported improved cost accuracy, fewer errors, and faster delivery, the majority of industry players remain either unaware of BIM or use it solely for basic 3D visualisation.

Nigeria’s housing demand, estimated at over 20 million units, continues to grow. Developers are under pressure to build faster, cheaper, and better. Traditional construction methods, however, are inefficient and prone to miscommunication among stakeholders. BIM addresses these challenges by promoting early-stage collaboration, enabling virtual simulations of the construction process, reducing rework, and identifying potential problems before they escalate onsite.

For example, contractors utilising 5D BIM can monitor how design changes affect both cost and time in real time. With 4D modelling, project sequencing and scheduling become clearer and more precise. The result is shorter delivery timelines, fewer disputes, lower costs, and enhanced transparency.

Despite its advantages, BIM adoption in Nigeria faces significant challenges. Ajayi’s study identified five major obstacles:

Lack of awareness – Many professionals still equate BIM with AutoCAD, unaware of its multidimensional capabilities.

Inadequate training – A critical shortage of skilled professionals capable of implementing and managing BIM processes persists.

High cost of software and hardware – BIM tools can be expensive to purchase and maintain, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

Lack of government policy and enforcement – Unlike countries such as the UK or Singapore, Nigeria has yet to mandate BIM on public projects.

Resistance to change – Many construction professionals are hesitant to abandon traditional, albeit outdated, methods.

To unlock BIM’s full potential, Nigeria must pursue deliberate, multi-sectoral action. First, the Federal Government should mandate BIM usage in all public construction projects, starting with housing schemes. This will drive adoption across the industry and encourage private developers to follow suit. Just as BIM implementation is compulsory in other parts of the world, Nigeria can lead West Africa through policy-driven digital transformation.

Second, construction professionals and firms must invest in capacity building. Designating in-house BIM champions can support training and implementation, particularly for projects below ₦1 billion where digital workflows yield significant time and cost benefits.

Third, academic institutions, universities, and polytechnics should integrate BIM into their curricula. Students entering the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry should be proficient in tools like Revit, Navisworks, ArchiCAD, and Tekla. Closing the skills gap is essential for developing a digitally competent workforce.

Lastly, professional bodies such as the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), and the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) must advocate for BIM and embed it within licensure requirements and continuing education programs.

Nigeria cannot afford to lag in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly in a sector as vital as construction. BIM is not merely a tool—it represents a strategic approach to smarter, safer, and more sustainable development. Its widespread adoption could mark a turning point for Nigeria’s housing crisis, infrastructure delivery, and construction industry productivity.

The time has come to move from reactive to proactive construction practices by embracing Building Information Modelling. The future of Nigeria’s built environment may well depend on it.

Olawale, MNIA, MARCON, wrote in from Lagos