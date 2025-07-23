Gaines Creative Outlet Celebrates 30 Years of Art, Community, Cultural Legacy in Nigeria

Agnes Ekebuike

With heartfelt performances and deeply personal reflections, the United States-based performing arts organisation Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet (JGCO), marked its 30th anniversary in Lagos with a powerful celebration of culture, legacy and artistic excellence.

The event, led by founder and artistic director, Jamel Gaines, drew an international ensemble of dancers, musicians and educators, many of whom flew in from Europe and the United States to participate.

Speaking to the audience, Gaines described the milestone not just as a professional achievement but as a personal journey shaped by community, education and perseverance.

“This work keeps me alive,” he said, underscoring the deep connection between his life’s mission and the transformative power of the arts.

Standing before an enthusiastic crowd, Gaines shared his personal journey, growing up as the eldest of six in a New York neighbourhood enriched by community programmes and arts education. “Because of arts and education,” he said, “I stand here before you right now.”

He credited the New York City school system and community-based initiatives like summer youth employment and local camps for shaping his path as an artist and leader.

His teacher, Shirley Black-Brown-Coward, a Juilliard alumnus, was in attendance and even performed.

JGCO has grown from humble beginnings into a globally respected institution with five dynamic divisions, including a professional dance theatre and a robust arts-in-education programme spanning over 40 schools.

The company’s core mission, Gaines emphasised, is not just to perform, but to educate and empower. “It’s not only about jumping and turning, it’s about storytelling, about using history and heritage to uplift and inform,” he said.

That ethos was brought to life on stage through a moving rehearsal presentation of ‘Thank You,’ a signature piece choreographed in tribute to African American elders and the legacy of resilience rooted in the slave trade.

The work debuted earlier this year at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and was also featured during a recent two-city tour of Ghana, where the company performed in Cape Coast and Accra.

Highlighting the calibre of talent nurtured within JGCO, Gaines proudly pointed out an alumnus who had performed on Broadway and worked with icons such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Usher. One such artist, Ryan Rankin, was featured in the original Broadway cast of Fela, a musical inspired by Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

The Lagos event was made possible through a partnership with local arts advocates and was hosted by Lufodo Productions. It was infused with the spirit of cultural exchange.

Artists flew in from France, Italy and the UK to participate. At the same time, Nigerian audiences were treated to powerful visual storytelling, authentic African-American history, and dynamic dance rooted in global Black traditions. Crown Troupe opened the event with a powerful performance.

Despite decades of success, Gaines reflected on the challenges of leading a nonprofit arts organisation, particularly financial instability and the balancing act of parenting.

However, he attributed JGCO’s longevity to strong relationships, community investment, and relentless follow-through. “Relationships are the key to sustainability,” he said. “You can’t just send an email. You’ve got to show up.”

With an annual operating budget exceeding $1.5 million and a full-time roster of over 30 artists, JGCO continues to expand its influence. But for Gaines, the heart of the organisation remains in the community. “The work keeps me alive,” he said. “It’s more than art, it’s medicine, family and legacy.”