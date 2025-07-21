Police Probe Officers over Arrest of LASU Student, Mercy Attababa

Sunday Ehigiator

The Zone 2 Police Command has launched an internal investigation into the conduct of officers involved in the controversial arrest of Lagos State University student, Ms. Mercy Attababa, following the circulation of a viral video that sparked outrage on social media.

In an official statement released the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke M. Fayoade, acknowledged public concern over the incident, which many described as heavy-handed and lacking due process. The arrest of Ms. Attababa was based on a petition filed by Mr. Emeka Okoye, who accused her and several unnamed individuals of assault and threatening his life.

Okoye claimed that on July 13 and 14, 2025, a group of armed persons, suspected to be cult members, invaded his residence and issued violent threats to him and his family.

He said the threats were so severe that he was forced to relocate for their safety. Police operatives moved to act on the petition, leading to Ms. Attababa’s arrest.

However, footage of the arrest, captured and shared widely online, raised serious concerns about the professionalism and conduct of the officers involved.

Following preliminary questioning and the collection of her statement, Ms. Attababa was released to the Welfare Director of the Lagos State University Students’ Union Government.

In a bid to ensure impartiality and thoroughness, AIG Fayoade has ordered that the case be transferred to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for a comprehensive investigation and detailed reporting.

The statement further revealed that the officers featured in the viral video have been identified, and that “appropriate actions” will be taken against them, pending the outcome of internal disciplinary procedures.

“The Command wishes to reassure members of the public that justice will be served transparently in this matter,” the statement read. “We remain committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights and dignity of every citizen.”