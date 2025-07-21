Omoniyi: Digital Twins Tech ‘ll Boost Pipeline Management, Oil & Gas Sector

In the complex world of pipeline integrity management, ensuring operational excellence is a top priority. With the increasing demand for energy and the growing complexity of pipeline networks, operators face numerous challenges in maintaining safety, efficiency and reliability. Pipelines transport over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s crude oil, but one minor failure can trigger environmental disaster, community unrest and multi-million-dollar losses. An engineer with over 20 years experience in the oil and gas industry, Gbenga Omoniyi , recently spoke to journalists on the transformative potential of adoption of digital twins in pipeline management among other issues. Ayodeji Ake presents the excerpts:

Can you elaborate on the concept of digital twins in pipeline integrity management and their significance in the oil and gas industry?

A digital twin is a virtual replica of a pipeline that continuously updates with real-time data from sensors. Think of it as a living, breathing virtual replica of a pipeline that updates in real-time using sensor data. In simple terms, it’s like having a virtual doctor checking your pipeline’s health conditions every second. It helps companies monitor, predict and prevent failures, ensuring pipelines remain safe and efficient.

How do digital twins leverage sensor data and analytics to enhance pipeline integrity management and what are the key advantages?

Sensors installed along the pipeline surface collect data—pressure, temperature, corrosion levels—and send it to the digital twin. Engineers use this data to detect leaks, predict wear and tear and optimize maintenance schedules. There are multiple advantages. It prevents leaks and failures, detects risks before accidents happen, reduces maintenance costs-optimizes repair schedules and improves safety by ensuring pipelines operate efficiently, as well as supports sustainability by helping to reduce environmental impact. And the good thing about this is that companies using digital twins cut costs, improve productivity, reduce downtime, and make better decisions, leading to higher profits.

Let’s shift the conversation to the commercial side. Is there a growing market for digital twin technology. How can the average member of the public benefit or invest in this emerging technology?

Absolutely! The global market for digital twin technology is growing rapidly and is projected to surpass $100 billion within the next decade. This surge is driven by industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, energy and, significantly, oil and gas. In our sector, the need for operational efficiency, safety and sustainability is driving commercial demand. We are seeing major oil companies partnering with tech firms to deploy digital twin platforms across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

First, it enhances career opportunities in that young professionals can build rewarding careers in this space by improving their skills in data analytics, simulation, machine learning, and industrial internet of things (IoT). Many organisations are investing in talent development, and now is the time to join that wave. Secondly, it creates investment opportunities, especially for those looking to invest financially. They can buy stocks of tech companies developing digital twin solutions (like Siemens, PTC, or AVEVA). There is an avenue for investing in energy firms that are actively adopting digital technologies, as they are likely to lead the industry and support local startups or innovation hubs working on digital transformation in energy or manufacturing. It also opens up entrepreneurial ventures in that Nigerians and other Africans with technical backgrounds can build solutions or consultancy services that help traditional companies digitize their operations. There’s room for homegrown innovation.

What role should the government play to support wider adoption and public benefit and what are the commercial opportunities for businesses and startups in this space?

Government has a crucial role to play in policy and regulatory support for digital innovation in critical infrastructure, incentives for local startups and R&D initiatives in advanced technologies, investment in STEM education and digital training to close the competency gap, public-private partnerships that encourage knowledge transfer and local content development and a digitally enabled oil & gas sector has the potential to boost national productivity, reduce environmental impact and create new economic opportunities. Tech startups can focus on specialized areas like sensor integration and IoT hardware development, simulation and AI modeling platforms, cloud-based data analytics solutions and cyber security for industrial digital systems. In addition, service providers that can help legacy oil and gas companies transition from traditional systems to digital ecosystems are in high demand. There’s also room for local innovation—solutions tailored for the unique challenges of operating in regions like West Africa or the Gulf of Guinea.

How do digital twins help prevent pipeline failures, inspections, maintenance and environmental pollution?

They detect early signs of corrosion, pressure drops, and structural weaknesses, allowing companies to fix issues before they become major problems. In regions like the Niger Delta, where pipeline vandalism and environmental degradation are prevalent, digital twins could drastically reduce incidents and ensure safer communities and cleaner ecosystems. In 2023, a Gulf of Guinea operator used a digital twin to detect a pressure drop. The early warning prevented a pipeline spill and saved over $3 million in cleanup costs. Digital twins enable continuous monitoring, reducing the need for costly and time- consuming physical inspections. This allows companies to allocate resources more efficiently and focus on proactive maintenance

Can digital twins detect corrosion before it happens? How do digital twins help with corrosion monitoring and improve safety in aging pipelines?

They work by continuously collecting data from sensors placed along the pipeline—measuring data like pressure, temperature, and chemical composition—and using advanced algorithms and AI models to predict where and when corrosion is likely to occur. This allows engineers to intervene early, apply protective measures, or schedule maintenance before any real damage happens, saving both time and cost while improving safety. Digital twins identify weak points, track material degradation, and simulate stress tests, ensuring pipelines remain safe for extended use..

What role does AI play in pipeline life extension and can digital twins help with regulatory compliance and specifically, can you tell us what makes digital twins different from the traditional simulation models in pipeline management?

AI-powered digital twins analyze historical data, predict future risks, and recommend proactive maintenance, making pipeline management smarter and more efficient.

Yes! Talking about digital twins with respect to compliance, they provide detailed reports on pipeline conditions, helping companies meet safety and environmental regulations.

Regarding the difference, digital twins is more advanced. A simulation is a one-time test, while a digital twin keeps updating with real-world data, making it more accurate.

Can you elaborate on the importance of pipeline life cycle management and how digital twins support this process?

Pipeline life cycle management involves managing a pipeline from design to decommissioning. Digital twins provide real- time insights at every stage, helping companies optimize performance, reduce costs, and ensure safety throughout the pipeline’s lifespan. Digital twins provide real-time insights at every stage—design, construction, operation, and maintenance—helping companies optimize performance and reduce costs. During design and construction, engineers use digital twins to simulate different materials, environmental conditions, and stress factors, ensuring pipelines are designed and constructed for maximum durability and efficiency. By targeting specific sections for repair or replacement, companies can save millions in infrastructure costs. Digital twins enable this targeted approach by providing detailed insights into pipeline conditions.

Are digital twins used in subsea pipelines and what’s the future of digital twins in pipeline integrity management?

Yes! Subsea pipelines face harsh conditions, and digital twins help monitor underwater corrosion, pressure changes, and structural integrity. Digital twins will become more intelligent, integrating AI, IoT and machine learning to provide fully automated, predictive maintenance solutions.

What are the biggest challenges in using digital twins for pipeline life extension?

Well, as we all know, there are two sides to a coin. While the benefits derivable from digital twins adoption are numerous, there also some challenges. The challenges include: data integration, cyber security risks, competency gap and high initial costs, but advancements in technology are making adoption easier.

