FG Eyes $10bn Revenue, $5bn Investment in Green Hydrogen Development 

Shettima seeks less reliance on volatile oil market



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Vice President Kashim Shettima at the weekend said that there was the need for Nigeria to reduce its over-reliance on the volatile global fossil fuel markets by attracting significant investment into the development of Nigeria’s domestic green hydrogen industry.

Shettima spoke as it was revealed that Nigeria’s green energy roadmap indicates that the country is seeking to attract $5 billion in private investments and create 500,000 new jobs by 2035, including in manufacturing, tech and logistics as well as $10 billion annual revenue from hydrogen exports.

Speaking in Abuja at the ‘Nigeria 4H₂ Project Results Workshop and End of Project Stakeholders Interaction’, the vice president noted that the project will stimulate job creation across various sectors, from engineering and manufacturing to logistics and research.

The Nigeria 4H₂ project is a German-supported initiative focused on exploring and developing green hydrogen-to-fertiliser production in Nigeria. It’s a technical and stakeholder-led study evaluating the country’s potential in producing hydrogen using renewable energy such as solar and wind.

In his address themed: “Unlocking Nigeria’s Green Hydrogen Potential: A Renewed Hope for a Sustainable Future’’, read by his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr Tope Fasua, Shettima stated that although Nigeria’s vast reserves of hydrocarbons has fueled growth, the clarion call for a sustainable, decarbonised future remains real.

Shettima stated that the Nigeria 4H₂ project represents Nigeria’s strategic response to this global imperative, to unlock Nigeria’s vast and untapped potential in green hydrogen, a clean, versatile, and abundant energy carrier that can revolutionise the economy.

“Green hydrogen, produced from renewable sources such as solar and wind power, offers a compelling pathway to diversify our energy mix, reduce our carbon footprint, and create new economic opportunities.

“Nigeria is uniquely positioned to become a leader in this burgeoning industry. We are blessed with an abundance of sunlight and wind resources that can be harnessed to generate the clean electricity required for green hydrogen production,” the vice president added.

Shettima stated that this requires the collective genius, capital, and commitment of every stakeholder, including government agencies, private sector entities, academic institutions, and international partners.

“The economic ramifications of this project are colossal. By positioning ourselves as a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen, we can create a new stream of revenue, reduce our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets, and attract significant foreign direct investment,” he added.

In his intervention, the Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, said that developed and emerging economies are racing to diversify their energy portfolios with low-carbon sources, particularly hydrogen.

In line with this, Abdullahi who was represented by the Director, Renewable Energy, ECN, Ibrahim Sulu, stated that in fulfillment of the commission’s primary mandate, it has drafted a national hydrogen policy and strategy, a document which provides a comprehensive framework.

Part of the document, he said, is the implementation of a roadmap that seeks to attract $5 billion in private investments, create 500,000 new jobs by 2035, including manufacturing, tech and logistics as well as $10 billion annual revenue from hydrogen exports.

He said: “The policy recommended the following phased activities to be developed and implemented by the National Hydrogen Council…Phase 2 (2028–2035) Scale hydrogen exports via Lekki Port. Attract $5 billion in private investments. Economic & Environmental Impact Projections: 500,000 new jobs by 2035 (manufacturing, tech, logistics). GDP: $10 billion annual revenue from hydrogen exports. Emissions: 20 per cent reduction in industrial CO₂ by 2030.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the West African Science Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), Prof Emmanuel Ramde, noted that Nigeria continues to face critical challenges that affect the wellbeing of its people, including limited access to electricity, overreliance on fossil fuels, a shortage of fertiliser, and persistent food insecurity.

He stated that the Nigeria4H2 project was initiated by WASCAL in collaboration with Nigerian academic institutions, including the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Afe Babalola University and the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

“We are proud to report that under three forward-looking production scenarios developed within the framework of this study, Nigeria has the potential not only to meet a significant share of its domestic fertiliser demand through green ammonia but also to establish itself as a global player in the emerging green economy.

“The scenarios indicate that with the right investments, clear regulatory frameworks, and adequate infrastructure, Nigeria could generate over 4 million tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2060 to produce fertiliser,” he said.