Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission Issues New Tariff, Crashes Band A from N209 to N160 Per Kwh

…Freezes Bands B, C, D and E Tariffs

The Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), has issued a new tariff to MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, the utility that succeeded Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, (EEDC), for electricity distribution in the state, reviewing electricity cost for Band A from N209/ kWh (per kiloWatt) to N160 kWh, effective from August 1, 2025.

This was contained in the Commission’s Order No. EERC/2025/003 entitled “Tariff Order for MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited 2025, issued by the Commission at the weekend.

It said its decision was cost reflective, insisting that tariff must reflect power generation subsidy by the federal government for the benefit of electricity consumers.

EERC predicated its action on the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023, which empowers the Commission to regulate the activities of operators in power generation, transmission, and distribution in and exclusively for the state.

This Law signed by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State in September 2023, is pursuant to the 2023 Constitutional Amendment which firmly established the legislative authority of the states on electricity matters within their states.

This was followed by the passage of the Electricity Act 2023, that repealed the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, and introduced major changes such as the separation of distribution and supply operations, and empowers states to regulate their own electricity markets.

Throwing more light on the development, EERC Chairman, Chijioke Okonkwo, said that the reduction in tariff became imperative following the Commission’s review of MainPower’s tariff and licence applications as the new subsidiary company (SubCo) that operates in Enugu State.

“We reviewed their entire costs, using our Tariff Methodology Regulations 2024, and the supporting Distribution Tariff Model to get an average price of N94.

“The price is low due to some reasons and including the fact the Federal Government is subsidising electricity generation cost which comes to a cost of about ₦45 out of the actual cost of ₦112 for Enugu State. That was how we came about the average tariff of ₦94 as cost reflective tariff at our level as a subnational electricity market.

“The actual PPA cost of any power purchase made by Mainpower out side the one subsidized by Federal Government, through the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) will trigger automatic tariff adjustment to accommodate the PPA price because it will not be subsidized by the Federal Government”.

“Breaking this across the various tariff bands means that Band A will be paying ₦160 while other Bands B, C, D, and E are frozen.

“Band A, at ₦160 will help MainPower to manage the rate shock, and if the subsidy is removed, the savings will assist them in stabilising the tariff over a defined period of time. Nevertheless, at all times, the tariff will be cost reflective and will not require any state subsidy,” Okonkwo stated.

He noted, however, that the ₦160 Band A tariff could be difficult to sustain should the Federal Government remove the generation tariff subsidy currently being enjoyed by electricity consumers throughout the country, as tariffs would most likely rise beyond these new rates.

“But until then, it is only right that Ndi Enugu – Band A customers enjoy the reduced tariff effective August 1, 2025,” the Commission’s Chairman added.

Meanwhile, EERC also said it had put in place monitoring and evaluation systems and guidelines to ensure MainPower’s compliance with service commitments so that its customers do not pay more for less power.

“MainPower is obliged to publish daily on its website a rolling seven-day average daily hours of supply on each Bank A feeder no later than 9am of the next day.

“Where MainPower fails to deliver on the committed level of service on Band A feeder for two consecutive days, MainPower shall report this to the Commission within 24 hours.

“Where MainPower fails to meet the committed service level to a Band A feeder for seven consecutive days, the feeder shall be automatically downgraded to the recorded level of supply.

“The Commission is committed to working with industry developers, investors, customers and Stakeholders to develop and implement strategies and solutions to provide access and improve electricity services to all the citizens of the state, as this is a win for the establishment,” the Commission concluded.