Qoray Unveils New Fast Charging Station at Sheraton Lagos Hotel

Strengthens Nigeria’s electric vehicle infrastructure footprint

Qoray, in a strategic partnership with the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Friday announced the launch of a new fast-charging station, significantly advancing Nigeria’s transition towards clean mobility.

Located in the hotel’s main car park, the fully operational station is now accessible to all electric vehicle (EV) drivers, including hotel guests, business travellers, commuters and local residents.

This new installation in Ikeja; a central hub for commerce, travel and residential life, underscores Qoray’s commitment to closing the EV infrastructure gap and making electric mobility a practical reality for Nigerians.

The station joins a growing network of Qoray charging points across Lagos, complementing recent installations at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja and established locations in Adeola Odeku and Marina.

“Our mission is to seamlessly integrate electric vehicle charging into the daily lives of Nigerians,” said Olabanjo Alimi, CEO of Qoray. “By installing both AC and DC fast chargers in a secure, high-traffic location like the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, we are building the confidence needed for a widespread shift to electric vehicles, eliminating concerns about access and downtime.”

The General Manager of Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Martin Bredenoord, noted that the initiative aligns with the hotel’s dedication to sustainability and its focus on delivering convenient, eco-friendly amenities.

“We are proud to collaborate with Qoray to bring this innovative charging solution to our premises,” stated Bredenoord. “Sustainability is an increasing priority for our guests, and this station is a direct response to that demand. Whether you are staying with us, attending an event, or simply visiting, you now have access to safe and reliable EV charging.”

The charging station is compatible with all electric vehicles and is supported by the hotel’s 24/7 security, CCTV surveillance, and gated access, offering peace of mind to all users.

As Qoray continues to expand its network, it reinforces its commitment to powering Africa’s clean transportation future, providing the confidence, coverage and convenience required for early adopters, corporate fleet owners and those considering the switch to electric.

Qoray invites property managers, businesses, local and state governments to partner in building Nigeria’s EV future.

Qoray Mobility and Energies Ltd, is a leading clean energy and sustainability solutions company providing access to affordable, climate – friendly alternatives for power and transportation.