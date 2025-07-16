General Irabor Pays Tribute to Late President Buhari, Says ‘He Fought the Good Fight’

Chiemelie Ezeobi

General Lucky Irabor (Rtd), the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, has paid a deeply personal tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “disciplined and deeply principled leader” who served Nigeria with “dignity, honour and integrity.”

In a heartfelt message, Irabor expressed his sorrow at the passing of the former President, recalling his first personal interaction with Buhari following his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff on 26 January 2021.

“The news of the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, came to me and my family as a profound shock and source of deep sorrow,” he wrote. “I know that we are not alone in this grief—millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora feel the same sense of loss.”

Irabor, who served under President Buhari for over two years, said that although he had long admired the retired General from a distance, he only came to fully appreciate his character during their time working together.

“In our very first meeting, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I have never met you before, but I have heard of your performance. I hope you will not disappoint.’ That moment has never left me,” he recalled.

The retired General described Buhari as “a soldier’s soldier” who trusted those he appointed, never micromanaged, and maintained a quiet but resolute confidence in his team. “It was, perhaps, this quiet trust that some may have misunderstood or even taken for granted. But to me, it revealed a depth of character and a rare kind of leadership,” he noted.

Irabor praised the former President for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces during his time in office, even amid economic constraints. “He trusted our judgment and believed in our capacity as I assured him that we would never make excuses,” he said. “He believed in us that failure was not an end—it was a lesson to be learned, a stepping stone to future success.”

He further described Buhari as a man who was “firm, yet fair,” recalling moments when the President reversed decisions after listening to superior arguments or expert security advice.

“I recall two distinct occasions when I respectfully asked him to reconsider directives relayed through his staff. After hearing my perspective, he promptly reversed those decisions—without ego, without hesitation,” Irabor said.

He also narrated a particular moment when he urged the President to act swiftly on a pressing national security issue. “He responded with remarkable speed and poise. That moment defined, for me, the essence of true leadership.”

Irabor praised Buhari’s composure and strength at National Security Council meetings. “He sat for hours, attentive and composed, never once calling for a break,” he said. “I once asked him, half in jest, how he found the patience and strength. He only smiled.”

Although acknowledging the late President’s imperfections, Irabor maintained that Buhari remained a patriot who gave himself sacrificially for the good of Nigeria.

“Yes, like every mortal, he had his flaws. But within the man I knew—President Muhammadu Buhari—I saw a patriot who loved Nigeria deeply and gave of himself sacrificially. He desired a better nation and poured out his energy, time, and strength in pursuit of that dream.”

In his closing remarks, Irabor extended his condolences to the former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in the knowledge that Buhari’s legacy would endure.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, the entire family, friends, and all who mourn this national loss. May you find comfort in the knowledge that your husband, father, and friend served with dignity, honour, and integrity.”

Concluding his tribute, the former military chief wrote:

“To my Commander-in-Chief, my Principal—President Muhammadu Buhari—at the sound of the Last Post, rest well. You fought the good fight. May your soul find eternal peace in the bosom of the Almighty.”