Spires 5-Aside: All Saints FC Are Champions of Badagry Division 

All Saints Football Club have emerged back-to-back champions of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament in Ajegunle. The last season’s runner-up at the state level successfully defended their crown as the top team in the Badagry division following a hard fought victory over Chekas United on Sunday.

The coach Agbo Anebi tutored side retained their title after a hard fought 4-3 triumph over coach Samuel Nkasiobi’s boys in the final played at Hon. Lukmon Olumoh’s Sports Arena, Awodi-Ora, Ajegunle, Lagos.

There was also plenty of fireworks in the losers final, but Joint FC had a disappointing afternoon following their 4-2 loss to Emaljus football club.

The top scorer award of N50,000 went to Wahab Hammed of all Saints FC who scored 14 goals.

He was closely followed by Justin Hezekiah of Chekas Utd with 12 goals. A total of 77 goals were recorded across eight matches.

All Saints FC received a prize money of N500,000, as Champions of Badagry division, while Chekas United and Emaljus football club got N300,000, and N100,000, as the first and second runners-up respectively.

The initiator of the tournament, Dr. Bankole Allibay said the divisional qualifiers will be completed with yet another exciting event in the Lagos Island division.

In his words: ” We had a great time in Ajegunle hosting the teams across the Badagry division and the turn out in today’s final says it all, the Lagos Island tournament is in two weeks and you can be rest assured that we are closing the qualifiers with another top-class event in Surulere”.

Bankole further outlined other activities to Kickstart this year’s state championship, which begins in October beginning with a tech seminar for the players, a celebrity match, and a world media parley.

“We are preparing these players for life beyond just playing football. Our aim is to empower them with modern skills outside the pitch. Hence, we are hosting a tech seminar in between the state championship,” Allibay added.

Sixteen teams across the five divisions in Lagos will lock-horns in the second edition of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer state championship in October.