RULAAC Petitions Anambra CP over Detained Footballer on  Cultism Allegation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has petitioned the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, over the detention of a footballer, Mr. Carlo Chibuzor Osunkwo.

The footballer, a 22-year-old man was arrested by the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on allegation of involvement in cultism, a charge which his family, especially his mother, Dr. Patience Osunkwo, described as false.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, in a petition to the commissioner, in which he chronicled the testimony of the detainee, his mother said her son’s detention was targeted at getting back at her husband, who opposed the nomination of a known criminal in their community, Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of the state from being their village leader.

Nwanguma in his petition said: “This petition is regarding the unlawful arrest, detention, and persecution of her son Carlo Chibuzor Osunkwo, who is currently detained incommunicado at the RRS Awkuzu in Anambra State.

“His mother, Dr. Patience Osunkwo, is a retired director from the Public Works Department of the National Directorate of Employment under the Federal Ministry of Labour. Her husband, Dr. Pantaleon Osunkwo KSJ, is also retired but currently retained on contract as head of the Architecture Department at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“They are proud parents of seven children, including their youngest, Carlo Chibuzor Emmanuel Osunkwo, 22, the last of our set of triplets.

“Carlo is a highly talented footballer who was previously with the Yakubu Garuba Football Academy in Lagos and played for various local clubs, including Ebonyi Football Club, to stay closer to home while preparing for travel arrangements to Germany.

“On July 7, around 11 p.m., men claiming to be from the central security came to their house and took Carlo without a warrant or prior investigation.”

RULAAC said it wasn’t the first time Carlo had been harassed on the instigation of the same village leader who has sworn to ensure that the Osunkwo’s pay for their father’s opposition for his election as a village leader.

RULAAC in its petition said: “We respectfully demand the immediate release of Carlo Chibuzor Osunkwo if he remains in unlawful custody.

“We call for disciplinary action against officers of RRS Awkuzu found to have violated due process, assurance of protection for the family from further harassment and intimidation, and urgent intervention to ensure that justice prevails, and that no Nigerian citizen, especially a promising youth, suffers injustice due to personal vendettas or misuse of power.”