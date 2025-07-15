Police Rescue 40 Foreigners, Pregnant Woman, Apprehend 11 Child Trafficking Suspects

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force said operatives of the Zone-13 Police Command have dismantled two major transnational child trafficking syndicates operating within the country and rescued multiple victims, including children, pregnant women, and 40 foreign nationals.

The Police also disclosed no fewer than eleven suspected child traffickers were apprehended across two states during a coordinated operation aimed at denying organised human trafficking syndicates freedom of action in the country.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said: “Recently, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Zone-13 Police Command executed a precision-led sting operation, targeting a deeply rooted child trafficking and baby factory network. The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects from various locations, including Uzoamaka Ani, 27, Joy Madu, 52, and Victoria Onodu Akasike, 56.

“These individuals, during interrogation, confessed to active involvement in child theft, abduction, illegal adoption schemes, and the operation of unlicensed medical facilities functioning as baby factories. Their criminal activities were strategically spread across Enugu and Anambra States, targeting vulnerable women and children for exploitation.

“The victims rescued during the operation include a seven-month-old infant, a four-year-old child, and two heavily pregnant women, all held under captivity in a remote village.

“Both pregnant women, identified as indigenes of Ebonyi State, were reportedly lured and held for the purpose of forced births and subsequent sale of their newborns. The rescue was swift and executed without harm to the victims, who are now in safe custody and receiving necessary care.”

Adejobi stated that Police have intensified efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate who managed to escape during the sting operation.

In a similar development, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command also rescued a Ghanaian national, David Angerinya, who was trafficked into Nigeria under pretences.

This operation, the force spokesperson said, was launched following a formal petition from the Interpol Liaison Office at Force Headquarters, Abuja, calling for immediate police intervention in a suspected case of transnational human trafficking.

“Acting swiftly, the operatives initiated a targeted investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects: Hayford Nyamekye, Awine Alex, and Kojo Felix.

“Investigations revealed that these suspects are part of a wider international trafficking syndicate that specialises in deceiving individuals, particularly from neighbouring West African countries, with fake promises of employment and travel visas to countries like Canada.

“During the operation, an additional thirty-nine Ghanaian nationals were discovered to have fallen victim to the same group. Many of them lacked valid travel documentation, while those in possession of passports presented expired papers, further underscoring the depth of exploitation,” he revealed.

The victims, Adejobi said, were found in distressing conditions and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Commending the gallantry of operatives involved in the operations, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, underscored the firm stance of the Nigeria Police Force against all forms of human trafficking, child exploitation, and transnational crimes.