Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Buhari, Urges Political Office Officers to Build Good Legacies

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





The apex Igbo Sociocultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, Northern leaders and the immediate family of the former president, late General Muhammadi Buhari.

In a statement issued by the Deputy President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the organization urged all political office holders to use Buhari’s demise and build good legacies.

Isiguzoro noted that though Igbo culture and traditions respect the sanctity of human life, the late president left complex legacy against the people of the South East zone during his administration from 2015 to 2023.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo added that the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu under Buhari’s watch and his continued detention represented a significant grievance that exacerbated their collective memory of his time in power.

He said: “General Buhari was recognized as a disciplined soldier and, in many quarters, a leader revered by many in Northern Nigeria. However, the experiences of the Igbo people during his administration from 2015 to 2023 are tinged with deep-seated grievances and painful memories.

“While we acknowledge that forgiveness is a virtue, it is imperative to note that the scars of the past will not easily fade from our collective consciousness.

“The Igbo people endured victimization and vulnerability, often exacerbated by the misuse of state m achinery during Buhari’s tenure. Many cannot fathom how the federal government maintained an unsettling silence regarding the atrocities committed by Fulani herdsmen and militias against our communities.

“Profoundly troubling statements made by Buhari, such as “a dot in the circle” or “teaching Igbos the language they will understand,” linger in our minds, serving as reminders of the insensitivity that often marked his presidency”.

He added it was an opportunity for reflection and a clarion call to all those in power to prioritize the well-being of the citizenry and to build legacies characterized by integrity, justice, and compassion.

“Moreover, the glaring disparity in the treatment of confirmed Boko Haram terrorists and hardened Northern bandits – who were released and even reintegrated into society – contrasts sharply with the harsh reality faced by harmless Biafra agitators who languish in various prison facilities across Nigeria.

“Such inequities underscore a painful narrative that the Igbo people will not easily forget. The ongoing insecurity in the Southeast, which has its roots in policies pursued under Buhari’s administration, has resulted in a tragic cycle of violence and injustice that we continue to face”.

The organization noted Nigeria’s situation significantly deteriorated during Buhari’s administration as the economy faltered, security eroded, and both infrastructure and healthcare systems weakened significantly.

Isiguzoro however prayed to Allah to forgive General Buhari’s shortcomings and grant him eternal peace.