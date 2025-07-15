NPFL Transfer Update: Pillars Unveil Chiedozie,  Mukhtar at Ancient Cultural Sites

While the FIFA Club World Cup was seizing all the global football limelight, former Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Kano Pillars made its own quiet statement, unveiling new players in iconic cultural settings of an ancient textile market and a 15th century former royal residence.

Pillars Media Director, Isma’eel Abba Tangalashi, took to social media pages of the club to announce the unveiling of a number of players in unusual locations with no links with football.

“We unveiled our new central defender, Mukhtar Muhammed from El-Kanemi Warriors, at the historic Gidan Makama, a 15th-century Royal residence turned museum that stands as a proud symbol of Kano’s rich cultural heritage”, Tangalashi wrote.

On the heels of Mukhtar’s unveiling, the club also posted the arrival of Rangers forward, Chiedozie Jude Okorie.

His move from a legacy club from one geopolitical region to another legacy club in a far region easily caught the eyes.

“It’s always been my dream to play for one of the biggest clubs in Nigeria and it’s an honour for me to join such a historic club”, was a quick response from Okorie to the Kano Pillars media team, referring to Pillars once dreaded stranglehold on the NPFL title for years.

Okorie is not just any player, he understands the art of making impact within the context of his profession and who to associate with.

While Rangers ranks amongst the big clubs with pedigree, Okorie is also interested in big name players.

“I want to help bring back the glory of the club. I believe that playing alongside big names like Ahmed Musa, Rabiu Ali and Shehu Abdullahi will definitely help me achieve my dream of lifting the league title with this great club”, he submitted as an added motivation for making the long haul to Kano from Enugu.

In a yet another significant intent to promote the cultural heritage of the ancient Kano City through football, Tangalashi had also announced, “Watch as we unveil our new center forward, Chiedozie Jude Okorie (signed from Rangers Int’l), at Kano’s historic Kurmi Market founded in the 15th century by Muhammad Rumfa as a major Trans-Saharan trade hub.

He went on to explain that Kurmi is the Kano people indigenous Hausa language word form Forest.

Okorie, a graduate of Godfrey Okoye University, joined Rangers from a Nationwide League One (NLO) team, Ingas Fc. He would go on to score four goals for Rangers in his first season, a d also win the title with the Flying Antelopes in that debut season.