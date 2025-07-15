Mamman Daura, Family Members: How Former President Spent His Last Hours

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Fresh facts emerged yesterday as to how the late former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, spent his last hours on earth, with one of his confidants and close nephews, Mamman Daura and other family members telling THISDAY what transpired in his last moments on earth.

Daura stated that he was with the late Nigerian leader on Saturday and that plans were already being made to ensure Buhari’s discharge later this week before his condition suddenly changed around 2pm on Sunday.

Other family members who spoke in the same vein, confirmed this narrative, stressing that there was no noticeable sign that the former President will not survive the latest round of ailment which he eventually succumbed to.

According to the former newspaper editor, arrangements were already being made to ensure that the hotel bills of those who were in London for the sake of Buhari were sorted out before the President’s formal discharge from the hospital later this week.

He stated that he left Buhari’s bedside and that he (Buhari) was in high spirits on Saturday before he left him, with the hope that he (Daura) will return on Sunday to see him.

However, Buhari’s health was said to have worsened on Sunday while taking breakfast, with breathing problems kicking in around midday of that day, with doctors on duty battling to help him stay alive, before his eventual passage around 4.30 pm of that day.

He said: “We were together on Saturday talking and laughing and Buhari was in high spirits in the London Clinic where he was admitted. We talked about everything. He even had the plan to depart for Nigeria upon his discharge this week and made sure that arrangements were made to sort out the hotel bills of everybody who was in London on his behalf before departing.

“I left him about 9pm on Saturday in high spirits and promised to see him on Sunday afternoon. He was looking forward to his doctor’s visit on Sunday morning.. But around midday, he started having breathing challenges and doctors rushed to his side to try and manage it. But unfortunately, around 4.30 pm, he gave up the ghost, “ THISDAY was told.

Meanwhile, a former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said he was in the same hospital with the late former president, Buhari in London before his death. Buhari passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

Speaking in an interview with a national television, Abdulsalami said he had just been discharged when he received the news of Buhari’s demise.

“Unfortunately, we were in the same hospital together. But I had been discharged. So, when I heard the news of his passing away, I quickly went there to condole with the family and see what could be done in order to get the corpse ready to be taken home,” he said.

Reflecting on their decades-long relationship, Abdulsalami said his bond with Buhari dated back to 1962, when they both joined the Nigerian military.

According to the former military head of state, “He was my senior; and during the unfortunate civil war, we were fighting in the same sector with him.”

He described the late President as “a gentleman who was very quiet and exceptionally honest.

“You can trust Buhari with anything on this earth and he will not betray you,” he added.

On Buhari’s record in office, Abdulsalami commended his anti-corruption stance, but acknowledged that some officials in his administration fell short of expectations.

“When he became a democratic President, he tried his best to fight corruption. Unfortunately, some of the officials who served with him were found wanting. They didn’t do as much as was expected from them,” he said.

Abdulsalami said Buhari’s death was a “big blow” to Nigeria and the African sub-region as a whole.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to send his deputy, Kashim Shettima, and Femi Gbajabiamila, his chief of staff, to the UK to oversee the return of Buhari’s remains “shows the magnitude of what has befallen Nigeria.

“With the passing away of Buhari, politics in Nigeria will certainly change — I hope for the better,” he added.