Lagos CJ Inaugurates Two Local Government Election Appeal Tribunals

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, on Friday inaugurated two Panels of the Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal, in preparation for the Council elections in the State, which took place on Saturday.

The Tribunal has been split into two divisions to sit in Lagos Island and Ikeja, with each comprising four experienced Chief Magistrates and chaired by respected retired High Court Judges.

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi (Rtd) will lead the Lagos Island Panel, which also includes Magistrates Micheal Olubi, Olaitan Ajayi, Salamah Matepo, and Hotepo Lazarus.

The Ikeja Panel is chaired by Justice Sherifah Solebo (Rtd) and comprises Magistrates Davies Rasak, Oluwatosin Fowowe-Erusiafe, Adepeju Odusanya, and Lynda Balogun.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony held at the Ikeja High Court Conference Room, the Chief Judge charged the Tribunal members to discharge their duties with utmost integrity, fairness, and fidelity to the law.

Justice Alogba specifically drew the Panel’s attention to the 2016 Amendment of the Lagos State Local Government Law, particularly as it relates to the time frame for determining election petitions. He emphasised that “any decision or action taken outside the legally prescribed time limit is a nullity, and of no legal effect”. He urged the members to remain guided by the principles of law and evidence, reminding them that the success of the election dispute resolution process depends heavily on their impartiality and professionalism.

“You must act strictly within the purview of the law. The confidence I have in your character, experience, and sense of judgement informed your appointment. I urge you to uphold justice without fear or favour, and resist all forms of bias or intimidation”, Hon. Justice Alogba stated.

Also addressing the Panel members, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, described their appointment as a call to service in defence of democracy and the rule of law.

“This is not just a legal duty, but a moral obligation to the State and humanity. You are expected to ensure credibility in the electoral process, by eliminating any perception that the courts are used to determine winners outside the will of the people”, Mr Pedro said.

The Panels are expected to commence sitting immediately, following the conclusion of the local government elections.