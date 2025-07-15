  • Tuesday, 15th July, 2025

Kekemeke Sworn in as 15th Chairman of NBA Yenagoa Branch

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa Branch, has sworn in Clement Bibisa Kekemeke as its 15th Chairman, four days after his election victory. His leadership ushers in a new two-year term focused on unity, advocacy, and member welfare.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Kekemeke expressed gratitude to members for their trust, and emphasised that his tenure would be anchored on service, collaboration, and inclusivity. Drawing on his experience as immediate past Chairman of the Branch’s Welfare Committee, he pledged to prioritise members’ wellbeing, and strengthen engagement with the Bayelsa State Government on legislative matters impacting the profession and the wider society.

NBA’s National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ebiere Ekpese, congratulated the Branch, and urged the new leadership to champion unity across the Bar. She emphasised that, cohesion remains essential to sustainable progress.

Mr Kekemeke is a graduate of the University of Ilorin, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in November 2007. He currently serves as Principal Partner at Serene Solicitors & Advocates, and has held multiple roles within the NBA Yenagoa Branch over the past decade including positions in the Publicity, Human Rights, Law Reform, and Welfare Committees.

Supporting Mr Kekemeke are newly sworn-in executive members: Beimonyo V. Brisibe (Vice Chairman), Timipa Theophilus (Secretary), Emmanuel Robert (Publicity Secretary), Gloria Itong Owen (Social Secretary), Samuel Brisibe (Assistant Secretary), Nathaniel Loko Lokoson (Provost), Rachael D. Omiete (Welfare Secretary), and Oyinkare Omemu-Harrison (Treasurer).

