Governor Oborevwori Felicitates Media Icon Nduka Obaigbena At 66

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt felicitations to media mogul and trailblazing communicator, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON, on the occasion of his 66th birth anniversary.

Oborevwori in a congratulatory statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, extolled the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE News for his visionary leadership, revolutionary impact on media practice, and unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence.

Describing Prince Obaigbena as an iconic figure who redefined the landscape of media enterprise in Nigeria, Oborevwori said the celebrant brought glamour, prestige, and global relevance to the profession, earning him the fitting epithet, “The Duke of Journalism.”

The governor said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate our illustrious son, a global media luminary, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON, on his 66th birth anniversary.

“As a former President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), your contributions to the evolution of media ownership and free press in Nigeria have been profound and immeasurable.

“You have built formidable institutions, fostered influential networks across social and political spheres, and become a symbol of audacity and innovation in media entrepreneurship”.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for God’s continuous guidance, strength, and robust health for Prince Obaigbena, wishing him many more years of impactful service to the nation, the continent, and humanity at large.