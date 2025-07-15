Fraudulent Enrollment: NYSC to Train Officers on Data Verification, Others

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) is to embark on training of its mobilisation officers on data verification, error resolution and emergency response, in order to reduce fraudulent enrollment into the scheme

NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this at the 2025 Batch ‘B’ pre-mobilisation workshop in Abuja, Monday, with the theme, “Strengthening the NYSC Mobilisation Process through Improved Technology and Collaboration with Stakeholders.”

Nafiu said: “the NYSC would continue to train its mobilisation officers on data verification, error resolution and emergency response, cybersecurity software training for staff handling sensitive data, among others.”

He said this was necessary due to the number of threats and attacks on the scheme’s mobilisation system which has increased per day.

He also noted: “Reforming the NYSC mobilisation process had become necessary in the present dispensation, because the society was evolving and the scheme must adjust its strategies to match current realities.

“We at NYSC recognise that by leveraging technology, forging stronger partnerships, investing in infrastructure, and deploying relevant skills, we can boost efficiency, enhance the experience of both prospective and serving corps members, and maintain the scheme’s role in national development.”

He urged all corps producing institutions to embrace technology in their mobilisation process.

“I therefore urge all our partners and collaborating agencies, particularly the Corps-producing institutions, to speed up the process of technological update to an acceptable level that makes collaboration and partnership seamless and more functional.

“Let us not betray that trust. Let us jointly commit to prioritising integrity over expediency, innovating for efficiency, and collaborating for national progress.

“We are on the threshold of transformation. With technology as our tool and collaboration as our compass, we will build a mobilisation system that is secure, smart, and truly service-driven,” he said.

He also spoke on challenges faced by the scheme in transforming the mobilisation process in line with Nigerian education system.

“Although the scheme had attempted to update its mobilisation process in line with changes in Nigeria’s educational policy and environment, it still faced several challenges, including; mismatched data from institutions, uploads of unqualified or part-time graduates, technical glitches that result in frustrating delays, attempts at falsification of records among others,” he added.

In his remarks, the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mohammed Abubakar, said the workshop was an avenue for NYSC, corps producing institutions and other key stakeholders to brainstorm and improve on the scheme’s mobilisation efforts.

Noting that although the scheme had made remarkable progress through collaboration, there was the need to tackle fraudulent uploading of unqualified graduates.

“This process is vital for our nation’s growth but it is fraught with challenges, especially with dishonest enrollments. We must therefore stay alert and be proactive,” he said.