Buhari Stood for Integrity, Rule of Law, Says APC Chieftain 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, has paid glowing tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a towering figure of integrity, statesmanship and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

In a statement personally signed and issued on Tuesday, Emami extended his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Buhari family, and the people of Daura in Katsina State over the passing of the former president.

Emami, a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Deputy Director of the Election Planning and Monitoring Committee of President Buhari’s 2019 Presidential Campaign Council, described the late Buhari as “a statesman absolutely committed to the Nigerian project”.

According to him, Buhari remained loyal to the founding principles of the APC and was an exemplary figure in both military and civilian leadership, known for his austere lifestyle, personal discipline, and deep-seated belief in fairness and democratic ideals.

He said: “Buhari exemplified integrity and stood stoutly for the rule of law throughout his lifetime.

“His principled approach to governance and politics earned him the admiration of friends and foes alike. The Itsekiri nation, which places a premium on fairness and legal order, will not forget his dedication to these virtues.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s time in public service, Emami recounted his contributions to Nigeria’s development, beginning from his tenure as Petroleum Minister under General Olusegun Obasanjo’s military regime, where he oversaw transformative infrastructure in the oil and gas sector.

According to him, “As Petroleum Minister, Buhari supervised the construction of 21 petroleum depots across the country.

“He also championed major investments in storage facilities and the establishment of an extensive pipeline network connecting the Bonny Terminal to the Port Harcourt Refinery.

“These were critical milestones that strengthened Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.”