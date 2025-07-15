Bandits Storm LGA Headquarters in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Scores of bandits riding on motorcycles have stormed Rijau town headquarters of the Rijau Local Government area of Niger state.

As at 3.00p.m(Monday) the bandits were said to have taken over the major roads in the town.

Though they did not attack anyone as at that time, their presence made the people to run helter skelter while parents locked up their children.

A report from the area said that the streets of the town were also deserted.

“ Nobody has been killed we believe they ( bandits) are after our cattle” one of the source said.

The source said the bandits could have been informed that villagers have taken their cows to Rijau town for safekeeping.

The source said no security operative was visible as the bandits continued to move freely in the town.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security Major General Garba Bello could not be reached for comments on the development.