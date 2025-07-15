Akpabio: Seven Years Journey to a Fulfilled Dream of Linking AkwaIbom to the Centre

By Jackson Udom





Just like the late Martin Luther King Jr. in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, it could also be rightly said that the incumbent President of the Nigerian Senate and former Governor of AkwaIbom State, GodswillAkpabio, had a dream. In 2018, he declared that he dreamt of seeing AkwaIbom State return to Nigeria’s centre of power in his lifetime.

At the time, not many people in the state shared his vision when he took steps to fulfill this dream. Akpabio, regarded as one of the few politicians who understand the signs of the times, first met with then-President MuhammaduBuhari in London to formally inform him of his decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before the London visit, his planned defection to the APC remained mere speculation. Even some of his loyalists dismissed it as the handiwork of his political opponents.

However, on August 8, 2018, Akpabio publicly announced his move to the APC at a grand rally which attracted prominent APC figures.

In his speech at IkotEkpene Township Stadium, Akpabio told supporters that his decision was not a defection, rather a movement aimed at reconnecting the state to Nigeria’s political centre. He emphasized that since 1999, AkwaIbom had played a role in national politics and should therefore not remain in opposition.

His departure from the PDP was met with fierce resistance from the state government at the time. He was vilified, demonized, and betrayed by some of the very people he had helped elevate politically. The height of this betrayal came with his controversial loss in the 2019 senatorial re-election bid, where state machinery was deployed against him and his supporters.

Despite this setback, Akpabio later emerged as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and a member of the Federal Executive Council under President Buhari. After serving for over two years and still driven by his vision to integrate AkwaIbom into national politics, he resigned from the FEC to declare his presidential ambition.

His campaign took him across all 36 states, garnering endorsements from critical stakeholders nationwide. True to his reputation as a politician who reads the signs of the times, Akpabio delivered a powerful speech at the APC presidential primary on June 7, 2022, where he withdrew from the race and endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

His unexpected move influenced other aspirants to step down, earning him the title of “Game Changer.” Tinubu went on to win the presidency, while Akpabio was re-elected as the Senator for AkwaIbom North-West. With Tinubu’s support and the backing of his colleagues, Akpabio emerged the President of the 10th Senate, on June 13th 2023.

As Nigeria’s number three citizen, Akpabio sought to solidify his political base by ensuring AkwaIbom was no longer in opposition. He found an ally in Governor UmoEno, who embraced his vision and worked towards making it a reality.

Akpabio’s dream of linking AkwaIbom to the centre was finally fulfilled on June 6, 2025, seven years after he first envisioned it, when Governor Eno officially joined the APC. This marked a historic shift in the state’s political dynamics.

Akpabio’s leadership, marked by inclusiveness and statesmanship, has helped reconcile past conflicts and set the stage for progress. His efforts have not only unified the state but also positioned it for greater development.

While formally handing over the APC structure in AkwaIbom to Governor Eno, Akpabio remarked, “AkwaIbom is one. This governor is a unifier, and we should shun divisive tendencies and support him to bring development to our dear state.”

With Akpabio’s guidance and Governor Eno’s leadership, AkwaIbom is now poised for a brighter future, united and aligned with the national government.

•Udom is the Special Assistant on Media to the President of the Senate.