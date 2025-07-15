  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

Ademola Lookman Set for Atalanta Medicals 

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, has returned from his summer holiday to undergo a medical in preparation for next season’s pre-season with Atalanta Bergamo, with major European clubs still interested in the Nigerian.

The Super Eagles striker arrived at the Gewiss Clinic on Monday for the club’s regular pre-season medical examinations ahead of the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

At 27, Lookman lit up Serie A with a campaign that fans won’t soon forget. 

With 15 goals and 5 assists, he was instrumental in driving Atalanta to a third-place finish—securing Champions League football and cementing his status as one of the league’s standout performers. 

His brilliance didn’t go unnoticed, earning him a well-deserved spot in the Serie A Team of the Season.

While he may not have topped the scoring charts, his consistency placed him among the elite. Only two players outshone him in goals: Atalanta’s prolific Mateo Retegui (26 goals) and Fiorentina’s sharp-shooting Moise Kean (19 goals). Yet, his all-around impact made him indispensable—proving that sometimes, numbers alone don’t tell the full story.

