Turkish Airlines Named Expatriate Airline of the Year at TEBA 2025

Turkish Airlines has been awarded “Expatriate Airline of the Year” at the 2025 edition of The Expatriate Business Awards (TEBA), held at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. This prestigious recognition celebrates the airline’s exceptional contribution to Nigeria’s business, travel, and economic ecosystem.

The TEBA Awards honor outstanding foreign individuals and companies whose presence and operations continue to support Nigeria’s growth and global integration. In a highly competitive category, Turkish Airlines triumphed over other globally renowned carriers, including Air France, Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways, and Emirates.

The airline was selected for its strong commitment to customer satisfaction, extensive global route network, consistent on-time performance and reliability, key role in facilitating business and travel for Nigeria’s expatriate community.

Speaking at the event, Lokman Balkan, General Manager of Turkish Airlines Nigeria, said: “This recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment to Nigeria and its people. We are proud to be more than an airline- we are partners in progress, innovation, and global integration for Nigeria. This award further motivates us to raise the bar in service delivery and operational excellence.”

With daily flights from Lagos and Abuja to major destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East, Turkish Airlines continues to serve as a crucial bridge between Nigeria and the rest of the world, enabling: Increased trade and investment, Strengthened tourism and cultural exchange as well as Enhanced connectivity for businesses and individuals alike.

The award ceremony attracted a distinguished audience of diplomats, expatriates, and industry stakeholders, many of whom commended Turkish Airlines for its role in deepening international business ties and supporting Nigeria’s global ambitions.

Turkish Airlines’ win underscores its position as Nigeria’s preferred expatriate airline and highlights its commitment to adapting to the needs of Nigerian travelers while upholding the highest international aviation standards.

Looking ahead, the airline has reaffirmed its dedication to investing in – new routes and destinations; Customer experience innovation and Community engagement across Africa. With a strong focus on reliability, service, and sustainability, Turkish Airlines remains not just an airline of choice — but a trusted partner in Nigeria’s journey to greater global relevance.