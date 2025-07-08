Keyamo Inaugurates Enugu Air, Says Mbah Undoubtedly One of the Best Govs

•Airline operates inaugural flights to Enugu, Abuja

•Mbah: It’s triumph of vision, beginning of aviation hub

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Monday, inaugurated Enugu Air, an Enugu State-owned commercial airline established by the Governor Peter Mbah administration with three Embraer airplanes for a start.

Recalling Mbah’s persistence and energy in bringing Enugu Air to reality, Keyamo described him as “an incredible, performing governor”, stating that it would be difficult to defeat him in 2027, given the level of work he has done in just two years.

Mbah described the feat as triumph of vision, and the beginning of Enugu’s journey to becoming a major aviation hub.

Keyamo stated, “Governor Peter Mbah was the first governor that visited me immediately I was sworn in as a minister. I said this man will not even allow me to settle down first. The governor was relentless, persistent and pushing, to the extent that I asked, ‘this private sector experience you are bringing into Enugu, do you want Enugu to explode?’

“It was incredible. He was not even waiting for us to come to him. Dr. Peter Mbah was coming to Abuja almost every week to press the button to make sure that a couple of things happened and this (launch of Enugu Air) is just one of them.”

Keyamo commended the state’s choice of XEJet as partner and operator of Enugu Air, describing XEJet as a highly competent and 100 per cent Nigeria-owned key player in the country and Africa’s aviation industry.

“XEJet is not only supporting Enugu Air, it is running the Sierra Leonean national airline. That is what the Renewed Hope Agenda is all about,” he stated.

The minister dismissed misgivings over the federal government’s plan to concession the AkanuIbiam International Airport (AIIA), and lauded Mbah’s strenuous effort towards ensuring the imminent completion and operationalisation of the airport.

Keyamo said of Mbah, “He also came back to us and said, ‘look, I want to attract private sector investment into Enugu Airport. I will not wait for bureaucracy to run this airport for the good of Enugu people. The pace of development is too slow.’

“I said, ‘Your Excellency, just finish the Enugu Air first.’ He said, no. As I speak to you, in the next few months, and few years, Enugu Airport will not be what you see here today. Private sector is coming into Enugu Airport, driven by the governor.

“We are running the airport at a loss because we don’t have the drive of the private sector. But Enugu will be a bigger international hub now and we are going to approve regional operations from here to African states.

“Bring your letter tomorrow we will approve it.”

The minister said despite being of a different political party from the governor, he could not hide the fact that the governor had performed and would be difficult to defeat in any election.

Keyamo told the governor, “Dr. Peter Mbah, you are PDP, but we are afraid of you. The way you are going, we don’t know what will happen. We don’t know how to draw a scheme to defeat you, but we will be planning.

“It is an incredible vision you have here. Mr. President has said it himself. I am only reflecting what the president said.

“Beyond party lines, we should not be afraid to say it. You have a progressive spirit and you have done well for Enugu State. You are one of the best performing governors.”

He urged the governor and the CEO of Enugu Air to ensure that the airline was run professionally like a business, while also urging the people of Enugu State to patronise their own airline.

Mbah described the launch of Enugu Air as “a triumph of vision, a testament to Nigeria’s immense aviation potential and economic renaissance”.

He explained that Enugu Air would expand beyond the present routes to various other Nigerian cities and beyond.

Mbah stated, “We are starting off with three Embraer aircraft – efficient elegant birds made for our terrain. Our routes begin with a powerful golden triangle: Enugu to Abuja to Lagos. From there, we stretch our wings to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and across various other cities.

“But we are not stopping there. In the next phase, we will fly beyond Nigeria, into other African countries, China, Europe, UK, US, and other global business hubs.”

He said Enugu Air was established to create jobs and career paths for the young people; a faster and more reliable access to markets, clients, and capital by business people; a simpler and more dignified access to home for the diaspora, and a ready gateway to collaboration and opportunity for investors interested in Enugu State.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu, Keyamo, and various agencies under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Fidelity Bank, among others, for their support towards the realisation of the state carrier.

Earlier, Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, assured that Enugu Air would live up to its dream.

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank PLC, Dr. NnekaOnyeali-Ikpe, and CEO of XEJet, Engr. Ayuba Emmanuel, described Mbah as a visionary and courageous leader. They assured the state of their continued partnership to actualise the governor’s dreams for the state.

The event witnessed a large turnout of Enugu people and was graced by many dignitaries, including Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. UchennaUgwu.

Enugu Air operated inaugural flights from Lagos to Enugu, and Enugu to Abuja.