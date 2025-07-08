Heirs Technologies i-Academy Graduates 100 Emerging Tech Talents

In a bold step towards accelerating Africa’s digital transformation, Heirs Technologies has marked the successful graduation of the latest cohorts from its i-Academy Supplementary Technical Engineering Program (STEP)a rigorous three-month, hands-on training initiative equipping young professionals with job-ready skills in Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity.

Held at the company’s training center in Lagos, the ceremony underscored Heirs Technologies commitment to nurturing homegrown technology talent and closing the digital skills gap across the continent.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Heirs Technologies, Obong Idiong, commended the graduates for their dedication and resilience, describing them as Africa’s future technology leaders.

“We are immensely proud of our graduates,” he said. “They represent the future of Africa’s technology industry, passionate, skilled, and driven to create impact. At Heirs Technologies, we are not just building a business; we are developing people who will shape the future of our continent. We have now graduated over 100 trainees and are excited about the impact they will make.”

The VP, i-Academy, Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, also addressed the graduates, highlighting the immense opportunities in the cybersecurity and cloud space. She encouraged them to remain disciplined and diligent as they advance in their careers.

As part of their final assessments, trainees underwent extensive hands-on training led by in-house experts.

The Cloud Cohort covered key areas such as deploying applications in cloud environments, implementing identity and access management protocols, managing infrastructure and user access, designing enterprise landing zones and architecture models, and simulating threat detection and response.