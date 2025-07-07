THE STRIKE OF FCT TEACHERS

Primary education is fundamental to learning. It’s time to end the strike

For the past four months, the teachers of over 400 public schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been on strike. Primary school education is the bedrock of learning. The rot in the sector is basically because of the collapse of sound learning at those crucial early stages of life. The best practice at that level is to ensure that schooling is strengthened and not weakened as it is now the case in the FCT. With learning activities paralysed in the six area councils, the strike has further exposed deeper systemic issues within Nigeria’s educational sector. This is a stalemate that bodes ill for the country, and we urge all the parties to the dispute to ensure a quick resolution so that the children can return to school.

The strike was sparked by failure of the chairmen of the area councils to implement the N70,000 minimum wage agreement signed in a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding on 11 December 2024. It is therefore difficult to find any justification for the refusal of the council authorities to enter a meaningful dialogue on the issue. This disruption will have long-term consequences, particularly on the pupils.

Many stakeholders, including the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have waded in by pointing attention to the class dimension of the crisis since children of the affluent no longer attend public schools. “This unacceptable situation continues to deny thousands of children—particularly those from low-income families—their fundamental right to basic education,” its President, Olushola Oladoja, stated while promising a mass protest. “Despite multiple appeals, correspondences, and calls for constructive dialogue with the relevant authorities, no meaningful steps have been taken to resolve the impasse or reopen the affected schools.”

While the administration of the primary schools falls under the purview of the six area councils and their respective Local Education Authorities (LEAs), the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has already intervened. He needs to sustain the momentum in the mediation efforts and end the disturbing situation among stakeholders. This will help reaffirm government’s commitment to the welfare and dignity of teachers, as well as foster constructive dialogues and prevent any disruption to children’s education arising from unresolved administrative sabotage. It is also heartwarming that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has reached an agreement to end the strike with leaders of the NUT and the chairmen of the six Area Councils. The minister reportedly had resolved to withdraw 10 per cent of the Area Council’s internally generated revenue (IGR) for the next six months to pay the teachers. We urge that this should be implemented immediately.

A government that allows primary school teachers to go on strike for months is inadvertently saying that education is not important. Even if the responsibility for primary schools lies with the councils, Wike must appreciate the fact that in the long run, the blame will come to him.

The FCT teachers’ strike is another wake-up call for the nation’s leaders to reevaluate their priorities by recognising the value of the educators. By investing in teachers, the nation is investing in its future and in the potential of its children. Without teachers, we cannot build a functional society. Policymakers and administrators must work together with teachers and communities by increasing funding for education and improving their welfare and working conditions. But the immediate challenge is to end the current strike by the FCT teachers so that the children can return to school.