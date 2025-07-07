NGX Chairman Strengthens Capital Market Ties with Dubai Financial Market

Kayode Tokede

In a strategic move to deepen cross border capital market integration, the NGX Chairman and founder & CEO of Petralon Energy, Ahonsi Unuigbe, has concluded a working visit to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

During high-level discussions, Ahonsi joined Chief Executive Officer of DFM, Hamed Ahmed Ali and AVP of Business Development for Africa, Joel Tilly to explore opportunities for strengthening the existing MOU between NGX and NASDAQ Dubai, with a special focus on supporting Nigerian corporates that are evaluating dual-listing structures.

Speaking on the opportunities ahead, Ahonsi noted; “The UAE presents a compelling case for African corporates, especially in the energy sector, with its advanced regulatory frameworks, deep capital markets, and strong sector expertise. At NGX, we are committed to leveraging these cross-border synergies to drive real value for both markets.”

DFM’s strategic vision of building institutional capacity across regions aligns with NGX’s ambition to position Nigerian companies on the global stage. By providing increased access to capital, the collaboration aims to support indigenous companies in scaling operations, improving governance, and enhancing investor confidence.

Ahonsi also added, “By bridging the information and access gap between Nigerian enterprises and international markets, we are laying the foundation for a stronger economic growth, investor participation, and long-term value creation”.

While there was enthusiasm about the potential opportunities for value creation, the parties also acknowledged the need for significant improvement in UAE-Nigeria bilateral relations. Strengthening these relations is seen as a critical enabler to fully realize the opportunities by reducing barriers that currently hinder seamless collaboration and integration between the two countries.

This engagement underscores NGX’s commitment to forging meaningful global partnerships that elevate the visibility and competitiveness of African markets in the global financial landscape.