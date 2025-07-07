Constitution Review: Senate Leader Leads Inclusive Reform Drive in S’West Zone

Sunday Aborisade in this piece, captures how Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, is championing inclusive constitutional reform in the South West geo-political zone

In a move that signals a renewed national resolve to confront Nigeria’s persistent governance challenges, the Nigerian Senate, through its Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, has launched an intensive public consultation process across all six geo-political zones.

In the South-West, this effort has gained renewed traction under the able coordination of Leader of the Senate and Vice Chairman of the Senate Constitution Review Committee, Senator OpeyemiBamidele.

The Lagos zonal public hearing, which held on July 4th and 5th, 2025, inIkeja, was not just a meeting—it was a microcosm of the constitutional aspirations of the Yoruba people.

Stakeholders from civil society, traditional institutions, professional bodies, and state assemblies came together to make one thing clear: the time for a bold, inclusive, and far-reaching constitutional reform is now.

The hearing began on a candid note. Bamidele, representing the Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Senate President, Senator BarauJibrin, admitted what many Nigerians have long suspected that previous constitutional amendments have failed to address some of the nation’s most urgent governance challenges.

Despite five rounds of constitutional alterations since 1999, fundamental issues such as state policing, decentralization of power, recognition of traditional institutions, gender inclusion, and electoral reform remain unresolved, largely due to political hesitancy and the inability to secure the two-thirds approval of state legislatures.

Bamidele told the stakeholders that, “several fundamental issues of national importance remain unresolved.”

He also said, “These issues continue to dominate public discourse, with many Nigerians advocating for decisive legislative action to address them.

“We received hundreds of memoranda on these issues, and the Committee has carefully reviewed and drafted them into bills.

“Rather than repeat the mistakes of the past, the 10th National Assembly, through this committee, has pledged to move forward differently—by listening first, acting next, and legislating with the people, not just for them”.

Lagos State Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, reinforced the importance of this participatory approach.

The governor called for a Constitution that reflects “the shared aspiration of a fairer, more equitable, and thriving nation.”

He said, “The meeting is not just another chapter in our constitutional history. It is a special and invaluable chance for the people of Lagos and the entire South-West region to have a direct and meaningful say in shaping our nation’s highest law.”

According to him: “Inclusiveness was the spirit of the day. Represented were prominent monarchs such as the Ooni of Ife, Oba AdeyeyeOgunwusi (Ọjájá II); the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba AbimbolaOwoade; the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba AdeyemoAdejugbe; and several other traditional leaders whose presence emphasized the urgent need for formal recognition of traditional institutions within Nigeria’s governance architecture.

Civil society groups, academics, youth organisations, and professional associations also contributed to the discourse.

Their memoranda spanned issues ranging from gender equity and state creation to judicial independence and diaspora voting.

One of the most significant outcomes of the public hearing was the open pledge by the South-West Speakers’ Conference to give full legislative support to the constitution amendment process. Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and Chairman of the South-West Conference of Speakers, Hon AdeoyeAribasoye, gave firm assurances on behalf of his colleagues.

He said, “When the bills are transmitted to our chambers, we will review them with national interest at heart. We understand the importance of this process and are committed to helping deliver a constitution that reflects today’s Nigeria, not the Nigeria of 1999.”

This commitment addresses a crucial bottleneck. In past attempts, key proposals, particularly on state police and devolution of powers, were defeated at the state level despite federal endorsement.

The assurance of support from state legislators is a strong indicator that this round of review may finally yield transformational outcomes.

Among the most discussed topics during the hearing were the issues of devolution of powers, state policing, and local government reform, three interconnected concerns that have long plagued Nigeria’s federal structure.

Some of the proposed constitutional bills presented at the hearing included, SB 471 & related bills – Seeking to guarantee democratic existence and autonomy for local government councils and SB 484 – Proposing the establishment of state police to complement national security efforts.

Others were, SB 532 – Calling for the establishment of National, State, and Local Councils of Traditional Rulers; SB 255 – Advocating for diaspora voting rights and SB 440 – Proposing additional legislative seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

Bamidele said, “These bills are a direct reflection of the people’s concerns. They are not just legal documents; they are a response to real-life challenges confronting our communities, from insecurity to marginalization and inefficiencies in governance.”

Throughout the hearing, the call to constitutionally recognize traditional institutions resounded loud and clear. For centuries, traditional rulers in the South-West have played stabilizing roles in their communities, often resolving disputes faster than formal courts and maintaining law and order in areas the state finds hard to reach.

The Ooni of Ife said, “The time has come for our roles to be formalized. We are not in competition with the political structure. Rather, we are natural partners in ensuring peace, unity, and development.”

SB 532, the bill to establish structured councils for traditional rulers at the national, state, and local levels, was widely supported across board.

Stakeholders believe this could serve as a bridge between Nigeria’s pre-colonial governance heritage and its modern aspirations.

Under Bamidele’s watch, the South-West zonal committee has earned praise for transparency, diligence, and structured engagement.

Unlike previous reviews often criticized for being elite-driven, the current exercise has been decentralized and participatory.

The committee has adopted a methodical approach: memoranda were publicly requested, reviewed by technical teams, and converted into draft constitutional bills. These were then presented at zonal hearings for public scrutiny before legislative debates.

Bamidele stressed that the committee has no hidden agenda. He said, “We are not here to impose decisions on anyone. We are here to listen, collate, and act on your submissions. The Constitution must be for the people and by the people.”

The hearing also addressed long-standing demands for state creation. In the South-West alone, there were memoranda proposing the creation of Ijebu State from Ogun, Ibadan and New Oyo States from Oyo, and Igbomina State from Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti States.

There were also demands for the conduct of referenda on critical national issues (SB 249), birthright citizenship for persons of African descent (SB 315), and environmental and reproductive rights for unborn children (SB 825)—demonstrating a bold expansion of the civic and human rights agenda.

As the zonal public hearings continue across the nation, the Lagos session has set a high benchmark for citizens’ engagement, legislative openness, and leadership accountability.

The presence of royal fathers, state legislators, executive representatives, and civil society ensured a rich, multidimensional input that other zones would do well to emulate.

The onus now lies on the National Assembly and state legislatures to harmonize public input into constitutional bills and pass them in the spirit of nation-building.

One participant noted.“This is not just a legislative exercise. It is the soul-searching of a nation trying to redefine itself.”

Bamidele’s leadership in the South-West zonal hearings reflects a deeper understanding of the political moment Nigeria is in.

At a time when many Nigerians are disillusioned with governance, Bamidele is championing a process rooted in integrity, openness, and inclusiveness.

If the recommendations and bills generated from this effort are genuinely pursued through the legislative pipeline, Nigeria may well be on its way to a new constitutional order—one that speaks to the dreams of its people and the demands of its time.

As the constitutional review continues, the South-West can look back on this moment with pride. Under Bamidele’s coordination, it did not merely participate, it led.