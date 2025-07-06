There’re Still Unfinished Business Matters Regarding Tax Reforms, Says Oyedele

Festus Akanbi

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, has stated that there are still unfinished business matters regarding tax reforms in the country.

Oyedele said this at his 50th birthday lecture in a speech titled, ‘Designing Tomorrow: Policy blueprint and lessons for the future’, which he shared on his X handle yesterday.



In June, President Bola Tinubu signed four tax reform bills into law: the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service Act, and the Joint Revenue Board Act, collectively referred to as ‘the Acts.’ The bills have been touted as a major step toward bringing Nigeria’s tax regime into the 21st century by consolidating the country’s fragmented tax laws into a harmonised statute and establishing a uniform legal and operational framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments.



However, in his birthday policy speech, Oyedele hinted that the reforms were far from over.

He said, “The reforms are not done. We still have unfinished business. We need to lower corporate tax rates on businesses to attract more investments and stimulate expansion. With high inflation, a high tax rate will invariably be taxing capital, not profit. We must address regulatory overreach, embrace digitalisation, and refine our tariff system to reduce the rates on raw materials and intermediate products, which are currently twice the average for sub-Saharan Africa. Addressing our tariffs and regulatory hurdles is the equivalent of granting waivers from all income and consumption taxes.



“We also need fiscal reforms to complement a strong and stable Naira such as allowing payments of all taxes in Naira and limiting discretionary forex demands. Despite having a comparable trade balance over the past 10 years as Kenya and South Africa, the Nigerian Naira has lost 6 times more value than either the South African Rand or the Kenyan Shillings. This means Nigeria would have been a one trillion dollar economy today, with much less poverty, expansive middle-class, higher purchasing power, and moderate price increases (fuel, electricity, etc).”



Oyedele went on to call for an elevation of inclusion and national interest over sectional or self-interest and the use of credible data to formulate policies.

“Policies must be people centric, not just statistics, and must be inclusive to incorporate various perspectives ensuring that every voice is heard, and every key stakeholder is included. Contending with the interests of groups and agencies shouldn’t feel like an economic civil war where some actors deploy even government resources to fight reforms designed to benefit all.



“Second, we must use credible data for policy. One major shortcoming of democracy is that the majority decides outcomes which do not necessarily work when it comes to making sound policies. Imagine if we conducted a survey of all Nigerian adults and asked if people should pay a tax or not. You can guess what the outcome would be. So, in policy formulation, credible data and evidence should be prioritised over popular views. The biggest test for democracy should be when people and businesses choose to live, work, and invest in our country, especially when they have the option to do so elsewhere.



“Third, we must invest in people to build capacity and visionary leadership. No nation or institution can rise higher than the people who drive it. Education, innovation, health, and creativity are not luxuries; they are the foundation and building blocks for sustained progress,” he said.

The tax committee chief also urged the elites to apply more intellectual rigour in policy debates, challenge long-held theoretical beliefs, and question assumptions within context.

“We must avoid crowd-pleasing analyses because, after the applause, the pain will remain. The government should focus on doing only what the private sector will not do and collect the least amount of tax in doing so without compromising the required minimum quality standards. The government should be intentional regarding non-inflationary spending, priority, and quality of spending,” he concluded.