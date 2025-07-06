Ribadu: Tinubu Rescued Nigeria from Dangerous Crossroads, Determined to Overcome Insecurity

*Proposes active engagement of military veterans in tackling security challenges

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said Nigeria was at a dangerous crossroads in 2022, facing multiple crises that threatened its unity, stability, and future, until President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

Speaking in Abuja at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Defence Academy’s 18 Regular Course, Ribadu described the situation of the country as dire, with security threats cutting across all regions of the country.

In a lecture titled “Veterans As Significant National Assets”, Ribadu also proposed a National Veteran Security Initiative to leverage the expertise of retired officers in intelligence, training, and peacebuilding.

He said the challenges spanned across the country — from the insurgency-ravaged North-east to the violence-plagued North-west, the restive Niger Delta, and separatist agitations in the South-east.

The NSA reaffirmed the Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to overcoming what he termed “inherited, intractable security challenges.”

According to him, “bold strides” have been made in restoring security and rebuilding national confidence across the country.

He disclosed that the government’s counterinsurgency efforts have so far led to the neutralisation of over 13,500 terrorists and criminals, while more than 124,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, along with their families, have surrendered.

Ribadu also recommended the active engagement of military veterans in the ongoing fight against insecurity, emphasising the value of their experience and knowledge in addressing complex threats.

“Security is not just the job of soldiers and police.

“It is everybody’s business and our success is due to the unified approach of all security agencies, working as one team.

“Veterans are being called back—not to the battlefield, but to the strategy room, to the classrooms, and into their communities.

“At a time when security threats have evolved beyond traditional battlefields, Nigeria is looking back to move forward—by turning to those who once stood at the front lines.

“You are not just assets to be admired, you are partners to be engaged, advisors to be consulted, and leaders to be followed,” he said.

Ribadu commended the veterans whom he said helped shape Nigeria’s defence landscape through decades of service, from battling civil unrest and insurgencies to peacekeeping operations abroad.

According to Ribadu, this makes them a strategic national asset in the country’s current security architecture.

The NSA outlined a plan to systematically integrate veterans into Nigeria’s contemporary security strategy by creating a National Veteran Security Initiative, a platform to build a national database of veteran expertise.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, lauded the initiative and urged NDA alumni across generations to emulate the Course 18 cohort in upholding the ideals of patriotism and service.

Matawalle pledged the commitment of the federal government to continue to enhance the welfare of the veterans.

The Chairman of the occasion, retired Maj. Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, who served as the Adjutant and Commander of Course 18 in 1975, praised their enduring loyalty and contributions to nation building.

Nwachukwu, who was a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and ex-military Governor of Imo State, lauded the efforts of Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, a Course 18 member, as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff.

He said that Ihejirika proudly spearheaded crucial counterinsurgency operations and expanded military formations nationwide between 2010 and 2014.

In his remarks, Ihejirika advocated for compulsory military training for all Nigerians to instill a culture of patriotism, discipline, and national unity.

Royal Father of the Day and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, also a member of RC 18, called for sustained national devotion.

He urged veterans to lead in inspiring civic responsibility.

Earlier his remarks, the President of 18th Regular Course, retired Air Commodore Isaac Oguntuyi, revealed that only 47 of the 149 cadets who began training on June 30, 1975, are still alive.

He paid special tribute to Sa’ad Abubakar and Ihejirika for their historic accomplishments, describing them as pillars of the group’s enduring legacy.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, representatives of the Minister of Defence and representatives of Service Chiefs.