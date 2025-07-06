Remembering Uche Nwokedi’s Legal

and Literary Legacies One Year After

Friends and associates recently joined the family of the late Uche Nwokedi in Lagos to mark his first memorial. Davidson Iriekpen and Yinka Olatunbosun reflect on the life and legacy of the renowned lawyer and literary giant, who, though he lived a relatively short life, left behind countless memorable moments that will remain indelible

June 28, 2024, became both an end and the dawn of a different human experience when Sir Uche Nwokedi, SAN, an author, lawyer, and philanthropist passed away in London.

As a lawyer, he was accomplished, rising to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. But it was his first love — writing — that fuelled the creative brilliance he brought to the stage, the screen, and the page. It also sharpened the legal briefs that cemented his reputation.

His demise was a monumental loss to his family, friends and the industries he had impacted. Indeed, it was the start of an unexplainable cycle of grief and healing, as well as an end to intellectually stimulating conversations, warm embrace and other everyday activities that have now become timeless memories.

As a young child who survived the Biafran war in Eastern Nigeria, Nwokedi, son of the retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Paul Nwokedi and Martha Nneka, was a lover of the arts. His love for music – shared by his siblings – was a major influence on his famous theatrical work, ‘Kakadu The Musical’, which documents the Biafran war from a romantic lens.

One of Nigeria’s earliest world-class musicals, ‘Kakadu’, was staged in South Africa’s largest theatre, the Nelson Mandela Theatre, Johannesburg, in 2017. Certain facts can never be forgotten in a hurry. For many who acted in ‘Kakadu The Musical,’ the experience spearheaded by Nwokedi’s The Playhouse Initiative was a catalyst for career growth. For the majority of the 60-man cast, it was their first international trip, leaving a sweet memory that lingers till today.

Nwokedi’s literary legacy is marked by his memoir ‘A Shred of Fear,’ which chronicles his childhood experiences during the Biafran War. The book showcases his storytelling ability, blending humour with tragic events, while providing a unique perspective on Nigeria’s civil war.

His writing style is characterised by vivid storytelling as he evokes dramatic events, making the reader feel like they’re experiencing it firsthand.

With humour and pathos, he balances the narrative’s emotional weight, making the book an unforgettable read. The memoir is an insight into the author’s memories and experiences during the war, providing a personal and historical account. By exploring collective memory, Nwokedi left a lasting literary legacy in ‘A Shred of Fear.’ When asked why he was writing about the Biafran war in his prose and play, he revealed that the generation which witnessed the Nigerian civil war is fast eroding. The children of Biafra are over 60 years of age and the memory of the war is being wiped away by the passage of time. Hence, he created an authentic story that now outlives him.

Writing ‘Kakadu the Musical’ was at first an emotional release; a task executed in-between work. But then, it got more personal, almost mimicking his life. Like Emeka in ‘Kakadu,’ Nwokedi found a lasting companion in a Yoruba woman, Winifred, a formidable backbone of a successful man.

Though his characters are fictitious, the reality he paints with words is believable and relatable. The greatest criticism against his musical was the pace which he took very seriously.

A perfectionist, Nwokedi’s quest for a superlative performance led him to theatres outside the Nigerian shores. In time, he was able to convince his critics that infrastructure or the lack of it can affect the outcome of a dramatic piece on stage. After a rousing reception for ‘Kakadu’ in Davos, Switzerland and Johannesburg, South Africa, Nwokedi threw his weight behind another artistic project, a drama series titled ‘E.V.E.’ He created and produced the weekly legal soap opera that ran for three seasons.

Furthermore, Nwokedi published the Nigerian Oil and Gas Cases, a valuable resource for lawyers and scholars studying oil and gas law in Nigeria.

His legacy extends beyond literature, as he was a multifaceted individual who excelled in law, sports, and the arts. Nwokedi was a black belt holder in karate and a former President of the Karate Federation of Nigeria. His impact on those who knew him is evident in the tributes from friends and acquaintances, who remember him for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to his passions.

Penultimate Saturday in Lagos, which marked his first memorial year, friends, associates and family of Nwokedi gathered at his alma mater, St. Gregory’s College in Obalende, Lagos for a memorial mass. There, history was made. The Uche Nwokedi Prize for the Best Student in Literature-in-English was instituted.

The prize not only immortalises Nwokedi, it affirms his literary legacy and continues a culture of generosity that Nwokedi was known for. At the service, his bereaved wife expressed gratitude for the love and support received from family and friends since last year while acknowledging that her husband’s death was an irreparable loss.

Nwokedi lived in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the two places where he practised till his last breath. A very cultured man, he spread his network of friends across age, social status and religious background.

His journey towards becoming a lawyer started after completing his studies at Mayfield College in East Sussex, England. He returned to Nigeria for his higher education and graduated with a law degree from the University of Lagos in 1983. Later, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984.

Nwokedi became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2007, specialising in international commercial arbitration and oil and gas industry litigation. He founded Uche Nwokedi & Co, a respected law firm.

In sports, he was the President of the Karate Federation of Nigeria from 2001 to 2005, leading the team to a medal in the 2003 Africa Games.

Nwokedi was a devoted family man, married with three children. He was also a devout Catholic, knighted by the Papal Knight of St. Sylvester, KSS.

Though Nwokedi lived a short life, it was a journey packed with so many memorable moments that both his immediate and extended family and friends and associates will never forget.