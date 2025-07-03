YABATECH Pushes for Varsity Status

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, yesterday pushed for the transformation of the institution into a full-fledged university, proposing the new name: Yaba Technical and Vocational University.

Abdul, in a statement explained that during a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund in Abuja, he presented justifications to retain the institution’s iconic acronym, ‘YABATECH’, even as it transitions to university status.

He argued that the conversion would not only honour the college’s historical legacy but also position it to better address the demands of Nigeria’s evolving labour market.

“We are submitting a memorandum asking the National Assembly to champion the transformation of the college into a university and fast-track its legislative process,” Abdul stated.

He emphasised on the college’s legacy, noting that the institution’s decades of national service merit a symbolic and functional elevation to university status.

“The transformation is a recognition of over seven decades of service to the nation, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to preserving and upgrading its foundational educational institutions,” he said.

The rector cited YABATECH’s readiness for the transition, with over 2, 000 staff members, including 150 PhD holders, more than 100 accredited academic programmes, adequate infrastructure such as laboratories, workshops, and classrooms as well as established quality assurance mechanisms, adding that these assets will eliminate the need for massive new investments, requiring only targeted upgrades.

A key motivation for the transition, Abdul said, was to close the skills gap in Nigeria’s labour market, pointing out that YABATECH, as a national leader in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), is uniquely positioned to offer advanced degrees in field such as Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy and Advanced Manufacturing.

“The university status will allow YABATECH to establish research institutes, innovation hubs and incubators, as well as to engage in applied research to drive technological development,” the rector stated.

Sen.Muntari Mohammed Dandutse, chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, commended all stakeholders for their active participation and assured them that the committee would act decisively on the recommendations.

The bill proposing the transformation of YABATECH into a university was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, who assured stakeholders that the conversion would have no financial implications for the government.

During the hearing, stakeholders from across sectors unanimously supported the upgrade of YABATECH and five other institutions, urging the National Assembly to fast-track the legislative process.