Woodhall Capital Unlocks Billions for African SMEs at Afreximbank AGM

Mary Nnah

In a move that promises to reshape the African financial landscape, Woodhall Capital spearheaded a high-level factoring workshop at the 2025 Afreximbank Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.

The explosive gathering of over 200 stakeholders from the financial, policy, export, fintech, and legal sectors marked a seismic shift in the continent’s approach to SME financing.

Led by the visionary Mrs. Moji Hunponu-Wusu, President of Woodhall Capital, the workshop, themed “Factor Forward: Advancing Factoring in Nigeria and Beyond,” repositioned factoring as a mission-critical financial tool for Africa’s development. Hunponu-Wusu’s bold leadership and conviction reframed factoring from a niche product to a liberation tool that enables businesses to convert performance into power.

In her opening remarks, Hunponu-Wusu declared, “Too often, we treat unpaid invoices as dead weight, when in fact, they are trapped value. Factoring isn’t just a financing option; it is a liberation tool. It enables businesses to convert performance into power. We don’t need more theories; we need tools. And this is one of the most powerful we have.”

The workshop was a masterclass in innovation, featuring two technically rich panel discussions and dynamic breakout sessions.