Wike Attacks Atiku again, Dubs Him Expired Politician

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has made a veiled attack at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by tagging him as a someone who is visionless and has politically expired.

Wike hauled the broadsheet yesterday at the inauguration of the 16.4 kilometre dualised Ushafa-War College Road in Bwari by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice Kashim Shettima.

The minister criticised Atiku and all critics of the current administration, saying the ongoing infrastructure transformation in Abuja’s satellite towns was a direct challenge to the naysayers.

He stated that the renewed attention to rural communities had proved that the Tinubu administration was delivering where previous governments ignored.

“Let people hear, let those who don’t have vision, let those who are politically expired, let those who since 1999 have belonged to 10 political parties, let them see what you are doing.”

“I thank God every day. Today is the 15th day. I thank God. Wherever they are, whichever channel they want to watch, they will see Mr. President, what you are doing every day.”

“Today is the 15th day, Friday will make it the 16th day. It has never happened, and yet people are saying nothing is working. Until we come to their house, that’s the only way they know something is working. Unfortunately, we won’t come to their house.”

Wike applauded the President and the Vice President for identifying with residents of the area councils in infrastructural development and in breaking away with the past when the grassroots were ignored.

President Tinubu described the project inauguration as a call to action and a declaration that the Nigerian spirit is alive, capable, and ready to deliver excellence.

He said the dualised road will ease traffic, improve access to schools and healthcare, and spur economic growth in Bwari and its surrounding communities.

He added that the project also reflected the administration’s commitment to inclusive development and faith in local capacity.

“This entire project was awarded to an indigenous contractor, and that decision by the administration was deliberate. It was born out of our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses.”

“We are not just building roads; we are building capacity. We are creating jobs. We are fostering a sense of ownership and pride within our communities,” Tinubu said.