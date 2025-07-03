West Africa Sees Improvement in Aviation Safety, Records 60% Compliance, Keyamo Hails Group

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) yesterday reported a significant improvement in aviation safety in West Africa, with a 60 percent compliance record.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Ms. Jailza Soraya, highlighted the achievements of BAGASOO during the BAGASOO Safety Conference 2025 in Abuja.

According to Soraya, BAGASOO’s efforts have led to a notable increase in safety compliance, from 40 percent to 63 percent since its establishment in 2009.

She emphasised the importance of sustained efforts in building technical capacity and enhancing oversight mechanisms across member States.

The organisation, she said, was working towards harmonising regulations in the BAG countries, citing variations in safety regulations as a major challenge.

The Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, commended BAGASOO for its impactful contributions to aviation safety in the region.

Keyamo noted that the organisation has evolved into a model of regional cooperation, strengthening safety oversight, regulatory harmonisation, and capacity building across its Member States.

Similarly, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Chairman of the BAGASOO Board of Directors, Capt. Chris Najomo, praised the organisation’s visionary leadership and strategic partnerships.

Najomo called for continued collaboration, innovation, and consolidation of gains to achieve a safer and more resilient aviation sector.

Stakeholders in the aviation sector, however, called for the harmonisation of safety regulations and standards in the West Africa sub-region.

The event highlighted the importance of regional integration and learning in achieving more effective and harmonised aviation systems in Africa.