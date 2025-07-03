  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

UN Agency Selects Ozma Sabrina as Peace Ambassador

Founder of the Queens Palm Support Initiative, Ozma Sabrina, has been inaugurated as one of the 500 Girls and Women Speak Ambassadors under the United Nations Women and Peace Advocacy of Nigeria.

The initiative, powered by the Peace Ambassador Advocacy Network (PAAN) and supported by UN Women, seeks to amplify the role of women and girls in grassroots peace-building across Nigeria.

In April 2025, the organisation extended its outreach to secondary schools, providing tailored programmes for adolescent girls focused on civic responsibility and social impact.

Speaking during the ceremony, Sabrina described her nomination as a renewed mandate to serve. “This platform enables us to deepen our work and give more young women the opportunity to lead meaningful change in their communities,” she said.

Also honoured at the event were Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, and Hajiya Halima Ibrahim Shekarau, former First Lady of Kano State. Their inclusion underscored the growing inter-generational coalition supporting peace and gender advocacy in Nigeria.

President of PAAN, Amb. Kingsley Onuche, commended the new ambassadors for their dedication to community transformation. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to each of you for your collaborative efforts in making the inauguration of the 500 Girls and Women Speak Ambassadors a resounding success. Your commitment to empowering women and girls is already making a significant impact, and we look forward to continued collaboration,” he said.

