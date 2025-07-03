Transparency Scape Introduces InsurEase, Promises Seamless Services

Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers Limited, a leading insurance brokerage firm in Nigeria, has launched an InsurTech solution, InsurEase.

Following a successful rollout to key industry stakeholders, the mobile application is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS users.

According to the company, InsurEase allows customers to purchase a variety of insurance policies, health, device, motor, and travel directly from their smartphones. Designed with user convenience in mind, the app offers a seamless, user-friendly experience, enabling users to explore, compare, and secure coverage in just a few taps.

“Transparency Scape aims to empower customers with access to affordable, reliable, and convenient insurance policies while giving them the flexibility to choose from a wide range of offerings from top-tier insurance providers.” the company said in a statement.

It gave the partners to include AXA Mansard Insurance Plc., NEM Insurance Plc., Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Coronation Insurance Plc., Cornerstone Insurance Plc., Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Bastion HMO, and Tangerine Africa. The app is also integrated with trusted payment gateways Paystack and Budpay to ensure smooth and secure transactions.

Managing Director and CEO of Transparency Scape, Oluseyi Ifaturoti, said: “We are thrilled to officially go live. Reaching this milestone has been a journey of perseverance, and we are excited to offer our customers peace of mind through a smart, easy-to-use app. Our goal is to be a trusted partner as they navigate the often complex world of insurance.”