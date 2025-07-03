Transfer News: Ola Aina on AC Milan’s Radar

AC Milan have turned attention to Nigerian defender, Ola Aina, as the Italian Serie A giants continue hunting for a new right-back this summer, reports Soccernet.ng.

The Italian side are looking to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new Serie A season.

Strasbourg’s Guela Doué and Porto’s Martim Fernandes have been AC Milan’s long-standing targets.

However, getting a deal done could be tricky as both players come with hefty price tags — €20 million for Doué and €60 million for Fernandes.

That has prompted Milan’s recruitment team, led by Sporting Director, Igli Tare, to reconsider more affordable and experienced alternatives.

Aina, who previously played for Torino between 2018 and 2023, has emerged as a viable candidate, according to a report by Spazio Milan.

Currently at Nottingham Forest, the 27-year-old enjoyed a solid 2024/25 campaign in the Premier League, making 35 appearances, scoring twice, and providing an assist.

His form has reportedly caught Milan’s attention, especially given his familiarity with Italian football and his contract situation.

While Aina joined Forest as a free agent two summers ago, the club recently exercised a one-year extension in his deal, keeping him at the City Ground until 2026.

Despite this, Forest might considers offers around €10 million, which is significantly less than the fees being demanded for Milan’s other targets.

Forest are said to be keen on extending Aina’s stay even further, hoping to secure him on a long-term contract after his strong performances helped them qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In contrast, Milan will not feature in any European competition next season following a disappointing domestic campaign.

Aina has featured 57 times in the league for Forest since his arrival and remains a key figure in the squad.

However, the allure of a return to Serie A and a club of Milan’s stature could test Forest’s resolve — especially if negotiations are swift and favourable.

With the transfer window heating up and Milan reassessing their options, Aina’s name is now firmly back on the table.