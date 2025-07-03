Tinubu: We’re Changing Infrastructure Development Story Nationwide

•Inaugurates dualised, ancillary roads in Bwari, FCT, says projects translating into inclusive growth

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration is changing the story of infrastructure development in Nigeria through the execution of tangible projects across the country.

Tinubu restated his administration’s resolve to build a Nigeria where every community was connected, every business thrived, and every citizen enjoyed a life of dignity and opportunity.

The president made the declaration on Wednesday at the inauguration of the dualised and upgraded Ushafa to War College/Army CheckPoint roads and other ancillary roads in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, underscored the recent inauguration of infrastructure projects across the country by his administration, saying it is an expression of commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

He stated, “We have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity. These dualised and upgraded roads will not only ease traffic congestion, they will breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighbouring communities.”

Enumerating the significance of the road projects, the president said, “There is something even more remarkable to celebrate today: this entire project was awarded to an indigenous contractor. That decision was deliberate. It was born out of our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses.

“We are not just building roads. We are building capacity. We are creating jobs. We are fostering a sense of ownership and pride within our communities. And above all, we are demonstrating unequivocally that, given the right support and enabling environment, Nigerian contractors can deliver infrastructure that rivals the best in the world.”

Earlier, Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, said the ongoing inauguration of projects in Abuja was unprecedented and a demonstration of the president’s love and care for inhabitants of the nation’s capital.

According to him, the provision of road infrastructure, as witnessed in the FCT satellite towns, is key to opening up the areas for economic development and improvement of the livelihoods of the people in all ramifications.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the conduct and capacity of the contractor that handled the project. He said the history of the project from start to finish depicted commitment and faith in local contractors and support for their growth and development.

Giving the vote of thanks, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, thanked Tinubu and Shettima for their leadership that had seen the transformation of the satellite towns in the FCT into settlements with modern infrastructure.

Mahmoud said the projects will not only improve the livelihoods of the people but will also rewrite the history of the territory and reposition the area for genuine growth and development.

In his remarks, Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department (STDD), Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, thanked Tinubu for the deliberate and coordinated execution of infrastructure projects in the territory.

Zulkiflu said people of the satellite towns in the FCT appreciated the gesture and remained solidly in support of the Tinubu administration.