Sophos Felicitates with Channel Partners in Lagos

More than 90 professionals participated in Sophos Experience Partner Roadshow 2025, the main annual event in Nigeria for the Sophos channel, a world leader in innovative security solutions to defeat cyberattacks.

During the roadshow, which held recently, the company shared with its partner community its innovation, strategic vision and best practices in the fight against cyber threats; especially in the face of the growth of ransomware, which accounted for 70 per cent of incidents for small businesses in 2024 and more than 90 per cent for medium-sized organisations according to the latest Sophos Threat Report.

Under the slogan ‘Channel-best is not just a slogan, it’s our DNA’, the company presented its proposal to help partners grow their business through Sophos Central, its unified platform, powered by artificial intelligence and backed by experts in managed detection and response (MDR), capable of protecting the entire attack surface: terminals, networks, email and cloud environments.

Speaking during the roadshow, Director of Sales Africa for Sophos Prish Thaakar, said: “During the event we have shown ourinitiatives to improve the experience of partners, expand their training, and integrate the Sophos and Secureworks portfolios in order to offer simpler, more scalable and profitable solutions.”