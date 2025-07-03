She-Levate Tech Bootcamps to Empower 60 Young Women in Lagos

Funmi Ogundare

In an effort aimed at bridging the gender gap in Africa’s digital economy, the Hopesalive Initiative for Africa (HAI) has inaugurated the She-Levate Tech Digital Empowerment Bootcamp, a transformative program which will train and empower 60 young women from 10 underserved communities across Lagos State.

Supported by the French Embassy Fund for Civil Society Organisation (FEF-OSC) in partnership with Edunity.ng, the 16-week bootcamp kicked- off on July 1, and will run through October 2025.

Head of Programs of HAI, Mr. Olusegun Akapo explained that She-Levate Tech is designed as more than just a training program, but positioned as a movement, one that provides hands-on digital skills in high-demand areas such as; UI/UX Design (Product Design), frontend and backend Web Development (Python/Django), Data Analytics, WordPress Web Design and Digital Marketing.

Participants, he noted, will also benefit from professional mentorship, career coaching, internship placements, capstone projects, and a long-term support network through the She-Levate alumni community, adding that the organisation plans to extend it to others states.

“This is about restoring voices, reawakening dreams, and reshaping futures for young women who deserve a seat at the table,” said Akapo. “We are not just offering training; we are building futures and raising digital queens.”

The Deputy Convener and wife of the Ooni of Ife, Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, thanked the King for his support saying that the initiative is a movement to change lives, the community and nation at large .

“Changing a girl’s life is to change a nation. It a life-transforming project. Together, we will join hands to keep hope alive and that is our identity,” she said .