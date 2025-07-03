  • Thursday, 3rd July, 2025

Seplat, NNPC Partner Falcon Golf for 2025 International Pairs

Sport | 13 seconds ago

Seplat Energy and its joint venture partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL), two of the biggest players in Nigeria’s  oil and gas sector, have thrown their weight behind Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), organisers of the globally renowned International Pairs golf competition.

The 2025 edition is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13 at the prestigious Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Other sponsors for this year’s event include Pepsi, Suzuki by CFAO, RwandAir, and True Blue Energy, according to FGDCs Chief Executive Officer, Remi Olukoya.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Olukoya confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a seamless and exciting tournament. This year’s edition promises to be fun-filled, both on and off the course, he said.

He further explained that the choice of Uyo as the host city was deliberate: The aim is to give participants a fresh and memorable experience. The 2025 International Pairs will be unlike any previous edition, with a unique blend of competitive golf and vibrant social activities.

Olukoya expressed deep appreciation to all sponsors for their continued support and collaboration with FGDC.

He also revealed that the winners of the Nigeria National Finals will go on to represent the country at the World Finals, which will take place at the iconic Sun City Resort in South Africa, a luxurious destination renowned for its adventure offerings and world-class golf courses, including the legendary Gary Player Country Club and the family-friendly Lost City Golf Course in October 6-10, 2025.

